Freddie Mercury left for posterity 186 masterpieces – 11/24/2021

Freddie Mercury left 186 works for posterity and has 2,162 recordings of them in Brazil, according to Ecad — one of the largest music collections in the world.

His most played song in the last ten years was “Crazy little thing called love”. A survey also found that the word “love” appeared the most in the titles of his musical works (15). It was a passionate spirit.

His most recorded song was “We are the champions”, one of the most famous and released in 1977.

Over the past 10 years, most of his copyright income from the public performance of his music in Brazil came from the Show, Radio and TV segments, which account for more than 60% of what was earmarked for him.

His heirs continue to receive the copyright for 70 years after his death, as determined by the Brazilian copyright law (9.610/98). He died at age 45 on November 24, 1991.

See the 10 most played songs by Freddie in Brazil in the last 10 years.

1 – Crazy Little Thing Call Love (Mercury)

2 – Love of My Life (Mercury)

3 – We Are The Champions (Mercury)

4 – Under Pressure (Brian May, Mercury, David Bowie, John Deacon and Roger Taylor)

5 – Bohemian Rhapsody (Mercury)

6 – How Can I Go On (Mercury/Moran Mike)

7 – Somebody To Love (Mercury)

8 – Don’t Stop Me Now (Mercury)

9 – I Wa Born To Love You (Mercury)

10 – The Show Must Go On (Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor)