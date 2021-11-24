Free Fire: “Game Became Dropzin” Campaign Gives Player Codes | Battle Royale

Free Fire players can redeem “dropzins”, virtual boxes that contain codes, to earn rewards starting this Tuesday (23rd). The initiative is part of Garena’s “O Jogo Virou” action and will be available until December 3rd. Dropzins can be obtained by pointing your cell phone at the sky when Garena’s virtual plane is passing through your state. Each place has a specific date, according to the calendar below. Free Fire is available for free on Android phones and iPhone (iOS) and on PC, via emulators (BlueStacks or LDPlayer).
Campaign “The Game Has Turned Dropzin” gives codes for Free Fire players; it is necessary to wait for “airplane” to pass through its state — Photo: Divulgação/Garena
Starting in the states of Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia, the plane will pass through different regions until December 3, when it arrives in Rio Grande do Sul. See the full calendar below.
Garena plane schedule
|States
|Day
|Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia
|11/23
|Amapá and Pará
|11/24
|Bahia and Sergipe
|11/25
|Santa Catarina and Paraná
|11/26
|Roraima and Mato Grosso do Sul
|11/27
|Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Alagoas
|11/28
|Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará
|11/29
|São Paulo
|11/30
|Goiás, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal and Tocantins
|12/01
|Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro
|12/02
|Rio Grande do Sul
|12/3
To participate in the action, the player must first register on the campaign’s official website (https://ojogoviroudropzin.com.br/) with the email logged in the game. Afterwards, you will have to wait for the day when the plane will pass through your city. Once that’s done, just go to one of the drop locations according to the site map, point your cell phone to the sky and receive the box.
Drops will give players various rewards. Among them are Diamond Tickets, Weapon Tickets, gel walls and even complete sets, such as the Dinosaur. Each codiguin will allow the withdrawal of a prize.
Prizes from the “The Game Virou Dropzin” campaign can be redeemed — Photo: Divulgação/Garena
To redeem the codes received in the campaign, simply enter the Free Fire Reward website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/). After logging in with the same method as the Free Fire account, the player must type the codiguin into the text fields and click “Confirm”.
After receiving the message that the rescue was successful, the item will be sent to the Free Fire Vault and a confirmation message will appear in the game’s message box.
Free Fire Reward is where the player rescues codiguins — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Dantas
