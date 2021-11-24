Free Fire: How to call friend back in Booyah’s ‘Call the Troop’ | Battle Royale

On Saturday (20) Free Fire hosted the event “Chama a Tropa”. In it, players invite back friends who haven’t logged in for more than a week in the game. The promotion, which is part of Booyah Day!, is available until next Monday (29). With this, players and guests earn rewards. In fact, the more people who return to Garena’s Battle Royale, the more rewards the person who invites receives. In total, it is possible to obtain up to 10 Diamond Tickets and 16 Florida Packages, in addition to Machete Booyah.

When calling the first friend back, the player gets a Florida package and the Machete Booyah. The rewards improve as more guests return to the game. Check out all the goals and rewards below.

– Call a friend back: a Florida and Machete Booyah Package

– Call three friends back: three Florida Packages and two Diamond Tickets

– Call five friends back: five Florida Packages and three Diamond Tickets

– Call seven friends back: seven Florida Packages and five Diamond Tickets

Step 1. To invite friends back to Free Fire, the player must first click on the friends icon, located in the upper right corner of the main lobby.

Step 2. Next, select the “Call Back” tab and then click on one of the “Call Back” buttons located next to the rewards.

Step 3. Once that’s done, just click on the “Invite” button and share the link with the friend who hasn’t logged into the game for more than a week.

In addition to “Chama a Tropa”, Booyah Day brought several other events to Free Fire. In “Aiming at Booyah”, players have the opportunity to play a basketball minigame and receive prizes such as Ticket Golds and the Booyah Champ board. On the “Day Booyah Game”, players earn rewards as they spend more time playing Free Fire. The main prize is the “Grenade – Booyah Day”, which can be obtained by playing 200 minutes in any game mode.

In the “Special Challenge”, those who defeat opponents win. The biggest reward is the “Pool – Booyah Day”, obtained by defeating 50 opponents. Finally, in “Login do Booyah”, players who log into the game for five days during the event period, which runs until the 23rd, win a Bonfire, two Weapon Tickets and two Diamond Tickets. Booyah Day ends on November 29th. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the dates, as some events end sooner.