Free Fire Weekly Schedule November 23-20, 2021

The new Free Fire Weekly Schedule is here, the corresponding schedule from 23 to 30 November 2021 has big surprises for Garena players. Free Fire players can get big surprises as this week arrives, among the best things we can do this week of November 23-30, 2021 is the new ‘Poker Palace’ elite pass.

Free Fire players are receiving this week (Nov 23-30, 2021) a very special new Weekly Schedule, this brings with it some important events that all players have wanted, including Poker Palace’s new elite pass, this one-time pass. elite is the last of the year because it is the December 2021 elite pass.



FREE FIRE: WEEKLY AGENDA NOVEMBER 23-30, 2021 WITH ELITE PASS DECEMBER 2021

Tuesday 23 November : Reload Wall Gloo Booyah Day

: Reload Wall Gloo Booyah Day Friday 26th of November : ‘Tank to Target’ Event M1887 Golden Dazzle Award

: ‘Tank to Target’ Event M1887 Golden Dazzle Award Friday 26th of November : Reload Emote Booyah, Emote King of the Ball

: Reload Emote Booyah, Emote King of the Ball Sunday November 28th to Monday November 30th: Book the ‘Poker Palace’ elite pass and win Monster Poker Monarchy Truck.

For now, that’s all you need to know about new Weekly Schedule for today, or rather this week (23-30 November 2021). I recommend waiting for this schedule to arrive to start depositing some diamonds into your account. Free Fire, this so you can get some of the rewards we’ll see.

Remember that the objects of this new Weekly Schedule from November 23rd to 30th 2021 will only be available when the day arrives, and for a day or two afterward, events are usually very short-lived, as we are very close to getting to December, which means a new update is at hand.

