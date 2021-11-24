Freeland cools down, Anderson Barros pleases, and Ricardo Gomes remains strong for Vasco football | Vasco

For 13 days trying to rebuild the command of football in Vasco, President Jorge Salgado has held daily meetings. Of the names discussed, Ricardo Gomes’s is still very strong. The others still depend on the outcome of the competitions.

Ricardo Gomes is the most available for conversation at the moment as he has not worked in football since 2019, when he left the position of director of Bordeaux, France.

Jorge Salgado and Ricardo have already talked this week, and a new chat is planned for both. Brazil Cup champion in 2011 as a coach, Gomes is very well loved in São Januário and has a good relationship with the Vasco president.

If you get it right, Ricardo Gomes, who was Vasco’s technical director in 2013, would arrive to work alongside a football executive. The preferred name for the role was Eduardo Freeland, from Botafogo, but to people close to him, the professional reinforced his desire to continue the work in General Severiano. In addition, in an interview on Sunday, Durcesio Mello, president of Alvinegro, paid for the director’s permanence.

– Enderson Moreira stays. Neither he nor Freeland will leave, they believe in my project. The atmosphere here is wonderful, it helped a lot. It’s a union, players, coaching staff, the whole team. It’s a really cool business. Freeland and Enderson are the most important parts of this rise of Botafogo – said Durcesio, to Rádio Bandeirantes.

To put it mildly, Freeland’s name has cooled off, although he still has friction with Jorge Braga, CEO of Botafogo. Anderson Barros, currently at Palmeiras, pleases Vasco’s board a lot.

Anderson did an excellent job at Colina in 2017, when, with a limited squad and Zé Ricardo as coach, he led Vasco to Libertadores. He left the club in December of that year.

Anderson still did a good job at Botafogo between 2018 and 2019. After keeping the club in the First Division amid recurring salary delays, he was hired by Palmeiras. The following year, he won Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Anderson Barros has an indefinite future at Palmeiras, now with Leila Pereira in the presidency. The parties agreed that his continuation or not in the Palestra will only be debated after the Libertadores final, scheduled for next Saturday, in Montevideo, against Flamengo.

It was also defined that Vasco will only hire a coach after the arrival of an executive. This, however, does not prevent Jorge Salgado and his peers from starting to look for possible replacements for Fernando Diniz.