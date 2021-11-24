FROM R$ 1,399 | Nintendo Switch Lite: where to buy the lowest price?

Nintendo’s handheld console is among the most sought after options by consumers this Black Friday

Among the most recent consoles launched in the Brazilian market, the Nintendo Switch Lite it is without a doubt the most affordable model at the moment. It can be found in national stores for prices ranging between R$1,200 and R$1,600 – and it is among the most sought after items on this Black Friday 2021.

Unlike the traditional model, the Nintendo Switch Lite does not come with the dock that allows you to connect the console to the TV. As there are many people who just want a Switch to play games on the go, this might be an alternative for you if the uniquely portable profile is what you are looking for.

Below are some of the best options for you to buy your Nintendo Switch Lite:

Nintendo Switch Lite is available at five color versions: grey, blue, yellow, coral and turquoise. The controls are not removable from the console, unlike traditional Nintendo Switch joy-cons.

Exclusive Games and 7 Days Free of Switch Online

In addition to having a large collection of exclusive titles, Nintendo is offering 7 days of free access to Nintendo Switch Online. The platform is a mandatory subscription if you plan to play games online. After that, the monthly fee is R$ 20. Another included benefit is access to Super Nintendo and Nintendo 8-Bits games via emulation.



Individual Nintendo Switch Online Subscription

1 month (30 days) – R$ 20.00

3 months (90 days) – BRL 40.00

12 months (365 days) – BRL 100.00

Nintendo Switch Online Individual Subscription + Additional Pack

12 months (365 days) – BRL 262.99

Nintendo Switch Online Family Subscription

12 months (365 days) – R$ 175.00

Nintendo Switch Online Family Subscription + Add-on Pack

12 months (365 days) – BRL 421.99

See below for a list of games to keep an eye on. They are not currently on sale, but we are expecting that during Black Friday some discount will appear on these titles that are among the best sellers.

So, which Switch games do you recommend? Is acquiring the Nintendo handheld in your plans this Black Friday? Tell us.

Nintendo releases 7 days of free access to Switch Online

Offer is valid for all non-subscribers, even those who have participated in other trials



