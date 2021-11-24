Gabby Petito: Boyfriend of a dead influencer in the US shot himself to death – International

The body of Brian Laundrie, who was 23, was found in a nature reserve in northern Florida. (photo: Octavio JONES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, an influencer murdered months ago in the United States, committed suicide with a shot in the head, said this Tuesday (23) the lawyer for the young man’s family. The body of Brian Laundrie, who was 23, was found Oct. 20 in a nature reserve in northern Florida. He disappeared in September, shortly after police described him as a “person of interest” in the investigation into Petito’s death.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were told the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and that the form of death was suicide,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement.

The two “continue to mourn the loss of their son and are hopeful that these discoveries will allow both families to turn to the page,” he added.

Petito’s case caused a huge media stir in the United States for weeks. She and Laundrie left New York in July to travel around the country in a van for four months after the young woman resigned.

For days, they posted photos on social networks showing them smiling on a journey that seemed idyllic. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned without his girlfriend to North Port, Florida, where they lived with his family.

His attitude raised suspicions about his role in the 22-year-old woman’s disappearance, especially after he refused to answer police questions and fled on September 13th.

The worst predictions regarding Petito turned out to be true. His body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. And on October 12th, it was reported that she had been strangled to death.

A video published in September by police in Moab, a small town in Utah, raised even more suspicions around Laundrie. In the images, Petito appears crying in a car, after the police intervened in a conflict with him.

The story is sadly common in a country where hundreds of thousands of people go missing every year. But the media coverage of the case generated controversy over the disproportionate attention given to the disappearances of white women compared to those belonging to minorities.