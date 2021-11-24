Gabriela Prioli defends Anitta after Bolsonaro mockery: ‘Disastrous consequences’ | celebrities



Gabriela Prioli and Anitta detonated Bolsonaro after the president’s mocking comment – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Gabriela Prioli used her social networks, this Monday night (23), to send a message to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The CNN Brazil presenter detonated the government after the politician mocked the political education classes given by the lawyer, in 2020, live on Instagram with the singer Anitta.

“I just received a cut of a video and I wanted to say: Welcome, Jair, to my networks! Feel free, don’t fix the mess. In fact, in Brazil there are many people who don’t understand the basics of politics and then we’ll face disastrous consequences like your election in 2018. If we had a population of people who understand politics better, we wouldn’t be going through this,” Prioli shot in a video shared on social networks.

The communicator continued to make clear her stance against the government of Bolsonaro: “Be calm, there are many nice people working to change this scenario, then we will have a better future for all Brazilians with you far away from us”, she concluded.

In the caption of the post, Gabriela still needled the president: “It’s just he who needed to watch for more than 10 minutes”, he added, referring to the speech of the politician, in conversation with supporters. “The other day I had the pain of seeing, about 10 minutes, two women – it could have been two men too, right? – she doesn’t know anything, she doesn’t know what executive power is. Then she says: ‘there is no municipal deputy?’ These absurd things. It’s not just these people, no, it’s common”, declared Jair Bolsonaro.