Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets correction on 120 Hz screen, while S20 gains One UI 4 beta

Update (11/23/2021) – by MR

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra series has received a new One UI 4.0 beta update in the UK. The One UI 4.0 beta, based on Android 12, started to be released also for devices of the S20 line less than a week ago. This new update fixes a number of issues, including a bug related to screen refresh rate. The changelog for the latest Galaxy Note 20 Ultra One UI 4.0 beta build shows improvements regarding Quick Share icons, Clear View cover screen, and 120Hz rate drop issue.





23 Nov



22 Nov

The Galaxy S21 has also been experiencing fee-related issues after updating the One UI 4.0 beta. It’s not clear whether these issues are related, but Samsung has already promised an update to resolve the issue on the S21 cell phones.

In addition to these improvements, users will also notice faster searching of messaging apps and better overall device performance. In the UK, the latest One UI 4.0 beta update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a firmware version called “Zuka”.

Original text (11/08/2021)

Update (11/18/2021) – by DT

The South Korean manufacturer Samsung started releasing the first beta version of the One UI 4.0 interface with Android 12 for the models Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. According to information from the SamMobile website, the first One UI 4.0 beta update for the devices in question has the nomenclature of “ZUK7”. To be able to download, the user needs to register in the program made available by the brand.





18 Nov



18 Nov

It’s worth noting that this build of Google’s operating system may contain errors or bugs as this is a beta version of the software.. It is recommended to back up the files present and leave a good amount of free space on the device. Once enrolled in the Samsung beta program, the user can download the update from the “Settings” menu and from the “Software Update” tab. Soon, all markets where cell phones are sold should receive the update.





Samsung plans release a stable version of One UI 4.0 with Android 12 officially in January next year in most markets, including Brazil. stay tuned for AllCellular.com for more information about the S20 and Note 20 line.

After releasing the beta version of One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S21 series a few weeks ago, Samsung has completed the beta program and is close to releasing the stable version. Now, it looks like the new beta version is coming soon for the Galaxy S20 series as well. According to the official moderator of the Samsung Member Forum, the company is preparing to open the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. It was declared that One UI 3.1 with final firmware version EUI4 would be the last software update based on Android 11 OS.





18 Nov



Nov 08

Samsung is expected start recruiting users to beta test and launch the program before the end of this month. The program is expected to initially reach selected markets, including China, Germany, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. One UI 4.0 brings many new features, including a revamped interface with updated icons and color themes based on Material You. It also features improved apps, more lock screen widgets with new designs, an updated widget selection menu, buttons Dedicated quick-setup switches to turn off the camera and microphone access and enhanced security and privacy.