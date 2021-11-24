Galiotte says next management will define Melo and Jailson renewals

In the final stretch of his term at Palmeiras, president Maurício Galiotte said that the contract renewals for defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and goalkeeper Jailson will be debated by the management led by Leila Pereira.

In an interview with “SporTV Selection”, the manager praised the duo alviverde, who have a contract until the end of this year, but explained that the decision on the future of the players will only take place at the end of this season.

“My term ends on December 15. The situations for the next period will be defined by the next term. I have my opinion, I will participate in the transition. I respect everyone a lot. Felipe Melo is of great value to all of us, within and off the field. Likewise Jailson. All situations will be resolved at the end of the season,” said Galiotte.

“I think it’s fair that people who are joining make decisions according to the assessments they make. I really like Felipe Melo, he has many services for the club, it’s important for the cast,” added the president.

Another theme that will be up to the next administration is the continuity of Abel Ferreira as coach of Palmeiras. Asked about the future of the coach in the event of a defeat against Flamengo, on Saturday, in the final of the Copa Libertadores, Galiotte made it clear that he “wants” and “will do everything possible” to keep the Portuguese at the club.

“I believe that Abel will remain at Palmeiras. I believe, I hope, and I will do my best. Obviously the decision is not mine, but I would really like Abel Ferreira to continue at Palmeiras. I think it will be very important for him, because he is very involved with our club, identified, and in the same way, we Palmeiras, our fans, our concepts, are very identified with Palmeiras. It would be very good for them, for the fans and for the next administration. would win. Whatever I can help him to continue, I will do,” he opined.