Gamer Chair, Headset and More: See 9 Accessories on Sale on Black Friday | Which one to buy?

The Razer Kraken X Lite headset brings surround sound for around R$240, that is, R$50 cheaper than the original value. Another option is the Logitech G Pro Hero gamer mouse, sold for R$ 149, which represents a 45% discount. Here’s a list of nine gamer accessories on offer at Amazon’s Black Friday Week.

Gamer chair, headset and other gamer accessories can be found at a discount on Amazon's Black Friday Week — Photo: Reproduction/Acer

The Warrior PH255 gamer microphone promises high quality and low cost. With omnidirectional capture, it brings clean and noise-free audio, leaving games, streaming and videos free from failures or interference in communication. It can be purchased on Black Friday from Amazon for R$90, that is, 24% off.

The flexible metal body and grippy base promise more safety and durability to the product, in addition to having a USB connection, which ensures that the audio is not compromised by the connection. In addition, it features LED lighting and the mute button built into the base.

Warrior PH255 has an adherent base to prevent accidental slipping — Photo: Disclosure/Warrior

The Warrior gamer hub features four additional USB 3.0 ports and still promises style setup due to full LED lighting. On Amazon’s Black Friday, the gamer hub that originally sells for R$130 is being sold for R$109.

In addition, when using the bungee to support the mouse cable, it is possible to move the equipment more freely, increasing speed in matches. The product is available in black color.

Warrior gamer hub features four USB 3.0 ports — Photo: Press Release/Warrior

The Logitech G Pro Hero gaming mouse features a classic-shaped frame. With a longer handle, 2.10 meters, and buttons with mechanical tension system, this mouse promises to require less effort without reducing speed or gaming performance. The original value of R$273 was reduced during the Black Friday Week and it can be found for R$149 — R$124 cheaper.

Another highlight of the model is the variety of possibilities offered by the product: there are six fully programmable buttons on the mouse body and storage of up to five profiles in the on-board memory. In addition, the product has a base that promises more than 250 km of use and up to 50 million clicks.

Logitech G Pro Hero features 2.10 meter cable — Photo: Publicity/Logitech

The Kraken X Lite is a Razer headset that promises quality and affordable value. Equipped with 7.1 surround sound and 40mm drivers with custom tuning, it delivers positional audio, which should make immersion in the game more real. With almost 20% discount on Amazon’s Black Friday, you can purchase this product for R$240, R$50 cheaper than the original price.

In addition, the headset offers volume and mute controls on the device itself, making access simpler, as well as a foldable cardioid microphone. It even has a 3.5 mm connector and weighs 250 grams.

The Kraken X is a Razer model that promises quality and affordable value — Photo: Publicity/Razer

The HyperX Ultra mouse pad features a hard, micro-textured surface without raised edges. These features promise to enhance the performance and speed of user movements. The accessory also features a rubberized and non-slip base, which provides more stability to the user. From R$353, the product is being sold for R$256 on Amazon’s Black Friday Week, a reduction of almost R$100.

In addition, the mouse pad features 360-degree RGB lighting integrated with HyperX NGENUITY software, which allows you to customize the lighting effects so that the dynamics are more in line with the playing style.

HyperX Ultra mouse pad features a hard, micro-textured surface — Photo: Press Release/HyperX

The Gamer Multilaser JS087 Steering Wheel is aimed at racing game lovers. Compatible with PS4 and Xbox One. It offers three levels of sensitivity, which can be adjusted in the way that best suits the player’s style. Furthermore, it has a 180 degree rotation, which ensures less energy consumption. On Amazon’s Black Friday, the Multilaser gamer wheel is available for purchase with almost R$100 off.

The product has sequential gear and butterfly and D-PAD with eight real directions, in addition to having vibration motors integrated into the system, brake and accelerator pedals with springs and six suction cups in the mounting system, promising comfort and safety for gameplay.

Steering Wheel Gamer Multilaser JS087 is aimed at racing game lovers — Photo: Disclosure/Multilaser

7. PCYes Mad Racer STI Master Gamer Chair – from R$766 to R$599

The PCYes Mad Racer STI Master gamer chair has a padded upholstery and a mechanism that follows the user’s body movements. It can be a good option for those who want to carry out long game sessions without giving up comfort. The product that originally sells for R$766 appears for R$599 on Amazon, a reduction of R$167.

The chair also has a height adjustment of up to 100 mm regulated by a gas piston and five 360-degree swivel casters.

PCYes ‎Mad Racer STI Master promises comfort during hours of gameplay — Photo: Press Release/PCYes

8. Gamer Razer Kraken Tournament Headset – from R$893 to R$659

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a gaming headset featuring THX Spatial Audio technology, a feature that creates realistic depth and accurately simulates a 360-degree soundscape. The datasheet also features custom-tuned 50mm drivers, which promise powerful bass and clear audio. It has a suggested value of R$893, but can be seen for R$659 at the Amazon event — a discount of R$234.

In addition, this headset delivers soft padding, built in three layers: refreshing gel, viscoelastic foam and heat transfer fabric. The phone also features full audio control through the USB dongle, which allows control of bass, volume, balance between game and chat.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition features 50mm drivers — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Razer Huntsman Tournament keyboard is equipped with linear optical switches that deliver immediate response to every touch. Furthermore, it promises durability of up to 100 million touches. On Amazon’s Black Friday, the Razer Huntsman Tournament keyboard is available for purchase with over R$230 off and can be purchased for R$729.

In addition to the compact format due to the absence of the numeric keypad and the detachable USB-C cable, the Razer Huntsman Tournament also has built-in memory with a storage capacity of up to five profile configurations.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition features detachable USB-C cable — Photo: Press Release/Razer

