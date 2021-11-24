‘Gavião Arqueiro’ has a slow start despite being inspired by a great comic book; g1 has seen | TV and Series

Of all the series released by Marvel studios so far, “Gavião Arqueiro” was the one that had the best original material from the comics to base itself on. The references to the award-winning stories from Matt Fraction and David Aja are the production’s best moments, but the decision to tell yet another source story ties the pace too much.

Focusing on introducing a kind of apprentice to the hero, the first two episodes – which debut this Wednesday (24) on Disney+ and were made available to the press – result in a slower and more risk-free start of the publisher’s series on the platform .

The chemistry between the lead duo, so important to the project considering the comics, helps maintain hope that things can and will get better. Unfortunately, scenes with the duo at this start are rare – and most of the few that exist are still tainted by the tired dynamic of the reluctant mentor.

See first trailer for ‘Hawk Archer’

Since “Avengers: Ultimatum” (2019), Marvel has worked on an unsubtle generational transition. In films and series, the first heroes of their cinematographic universe (the MCU) give way to indirect substitutes – “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019) – or who officially take their steps – “Hawk and the Winter Soldier”.

This is obviously the path suggested by Hawkeye, which devotes much of its first chapter to the presentation of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

The young heiress, marked by the alien attack of the first “The Avengers” (2012), grows to become an excellent archer – the best in the world, according to her – inspired by the hero of the title.

It gains so much prominence that it’s hard to determine which of the Hawksaws the series really refers to, since in the comics that began to be published in 2012 it appears after having already adopted the identity for a long time.

After some serious confusion and confusion experienced by the young woman, the original Hawk (Jeremy Renner) needs to interrupt his Christmas vacation with his family when he notices that one of his old uniforms has fallen into the wrong hands.

2 of 4 Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in ‘Gavião Arqueiro’ scene — Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in a scene from ‘Gavião Arqueiro’ — Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Clint, where are you, my son?

You can understand the studio’s intentions when introducing the heroine with an eye on the future. The problem is its structure. The situations are silly and far-fetched, it’s true, and they survive only thanks to Steinfeld’s charisma, but the series would gain more by looking at the example of a “Black Widow”.

A big part of the trump card of the great movie released in June was presenting a new spy in an unpretentious way, like someone who wants nothing, without forgetting the protagonist. The adventure still belonged to Avenger, but, when they least realized it, the public was in love with her younger sister.

Already in “Gavião Arqueiro”, even the most passionate about the comics that began to be published in 2012 must have difficulties to avoid anxiety. After all, when will Clint’s (the original) story hitch?

3 out of 4 Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner Face the Sportswear Mafia in ‘Gavião Arqueiro’ — Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner face the sportswear mafia in ‘Gavião Arqueiro’ — Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

To make matters worse, when the two finally meet, he assumes the tired old posture of the reluctant mentor. Grumpy and grumpy, he even has reasons to avoid getting involved, but this is a dynamic already explored to exhaustion, including by the studio – hello, “Spider-Man: Back to Home” (2017).

There is room for hope in the remaining four episodes. In addition to points taken directly from the arc of Fraction and Aja, as the beloved sportswear mafia (“bro”), the series shows that it can create its own sequences based on the spirit responsible for the success of the comics.

A scene in which Clint “confronts” a horde of “larpers” (people who play role-playing games in costume and duel with foam guns) is the pure juice of mundane nonsense that reflects on the existence of a hero who once saved the universe with a bow and arrow.

If all else fails, at least there’s always Florence Pugh (Black Widow’s Yelena) ahead.