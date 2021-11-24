Gavião Arqueiro: Marvel series debuts on Disney+

Another series from Marvel Studios arrived at Disney+ this Wednesday (24) and this time it’s hero time Archer hawk have your story told on streaming.

Remember that the premiere is double, with two episodes already available on Disney+. New chapters will be released every Wednesday until the end of the season.

The series should follow Clint Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While trying to get his life back, he meets young Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, the character becomes his disciple and is part of the Young Avengers. The series is directed by Rhys Thomas and the duo Bert and Bertie (the great).

In addition to Jeremy Renner and Steinfeld in the lead roles, the cast also features Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Watch the Gavião Arqueiro series on Disney Plus