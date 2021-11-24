Gigabyte simply solves DRM problem on Alder Lake CPUs

Simple app turns cores on and off AND without the need to enter the BIOS

THE GIGABYTE has released a plug-n-play app that disables Efficiency Cores. Z690 plates, managing to solve the problem of DRM like Denuvo which barred the functioning of even new games on Alder Lake CPUs.

The processors of 12The Intel generation introduced the new hybrid core architecture, seeking to deliver better energy optimization and higher performance. Similar to pattern big.LITTLE of the processors ARM for mobile devices, the CPUs Alder Lake have cores P-Golden Cove performance-oriented, and cores E-Gracemont, aimed at computational efficiency. However, as many anti-piracy game DRM tools use hardware validation, the combination of P cores and E cores creates conflict in software like denuvo, which ends up preventing games from running on new Intel processors.

Credits: Tom’s Hardware

An workaround that solves this problem until the developers of DRM tools update their programs is disable the efficiency cores via the BIOS. Clearly this is not an ideal measure, as the new i5 12600K with 10 cores (6P+4E) and 16 threads, for example, starts to operate as 6p/12, since the E-Gracemont cores are disabled. Furthermore, access the BIOS every time the user wants to play it’s not a pleasant job, especially because not be easy for many users.



Credits: Gigabyte

GIGABYTE solved this problem very simply by creating a extremely lightweight and plug-n-play software than with one click activates or deactivates the efficiency cores, and making this process much easier until the anti-piracy software implement validation of Alder Lake CPUs.

The big most games uses mostly the nuclei P, and it doesn’t benefit much from the efficiency cores being activated or not, but the solution can harm players who are broadcasting their matches, for example.



THE Denuvo has already released an update of its DRM software even before the official release of Alder Lake processors earlier this month, but some titles still have problems. The solution to disable the E cores does not permanently resolve, although it makes the process easier, but for now it is only available for the cards GIGABYTE Z690 chipset and can be downloaded here.

