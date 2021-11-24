Giuliano says that Corinthians fans ‘excited’, praises reinforcements and defends Gabriel from criticism

This Tuesday night, Giuliano participated in a live with his brother Everton, through the profile coach evertinho_official at the Instagram. In the chat, the player talked a lot about Corinthians’ current situation.

First of the four reinforcements that have already entered the field, the 11 shirt played 19 games for Timão before suffering a thigh injury. With a good performance, the team reached fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, the club’s main objective for the season, according to Giuliano.

“When I arrived, I was very realistic and said that the goal was to reach Libertadores. After a few games we won, the crowd got excited, because the team improved and fit in and already started talking about a title. Then we oscillate, which is normal too. We weren’t ready with everyone on the same level. Today we have practically everyone at the same level, but now the championship is ending. So we needed that time,” said Giuliano sincerely.

In addition to talking about the goals, the 11 shirt also talked about the other reinforcements that arrived at Corinthians at his side. Giuliano revealed that he likes to play alongside Renato Augusto.

“Renato Augusto, the quality he has… at the beginning, it took him a little while to enter, he was entering the games during the matches. When he was physically fit, he is very different, with the technical quality he has , it’s different. It makes playing with him a lot easier. Willian, not to mention! What an explosive player, right? One against one of him is also impressive. Roger Guedes with the power of decision, you see that the touch is fine, refined technical quality and the finish is very good,” said the midfielder.

Author of one of the goals in the victory against Santos, Gabriel has been much criticized by Corinthians fans. Giuliano defended the wheel and explained that the shirt 5 has a fundamental role for Sylvinho’s team.

“People were killing Gabriel last week. What Gabriel helps this team, what he runs, defends and helps… that’s why he had two moves, two episodes. One against Atlético Mineiro and one in the last game against Flamengo, the guys were killing. For an orchestra to work, someone has to carry the piano, do the dirty work so that up front everything works well. He’s really important and people were getting on his back!”, concluded Giuliano.

