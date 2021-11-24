Globo replaces Camila Queiroz for dub in scenes from Verdades Secretas 2

Camila Queiroz (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the troubled departure from



Camila Queiroz



gives



TV Globo



and the cast of



Secret Truths 2



, the station decided to put a double in the recordings of the latest episodes of the plot, scheduled to take place this Tuesday (11/23). The recording will be made at the Aerospace Museum, in Campo dos Afonsos, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The actress was fired from the



Globe



Last week, and already outside the Rio de Janeiro network, he denied that he invented illness so as not to show up for work. The information was given by the columnist



Patricia Kogut



, from the newspaper



The globe



.

In the final stretch of the plot,



Angel/Arlete



, character of



Camila



, appear opposite



Giovanna



(



Agatha Moreira



), your archrival below. It is worth mentioning that there will be some special appearances, but they are a secret for now.

after leaving



Camila



, which did not appear in the network’s year-end vignette, the scripts had to go through some last-minute adaptations. The actress’ dub started work this Monday (22), when recording with



star romulus



(Christian). On Wednesday the scenes with



Agatha



,



romulus



and



Gabriel Braga Nunes



(



Percy



).

Upon leaving the station, the artist vented through social networks.



“I know you’ve been waiting a lot for this, for me to come here to talk, for me to come here to show my face, but I’ve never experienced anything like this, I’ve never experienced such exposure.”



, stated



Camila



, who had to defend himself from the insinuations that he would have



“self-attested”



to miss the last recordings of the plot.

Soon after, the artist appeared crying, stating that she had always tried to refrain from gossip.



“Every time they tried to put my name on polemics, on gossip, I always tried to run away, I always tried to keep myself, more reserved, without having to keep proving I was right, proving my side of the story to anyone, but this one Once, they threw me here and I have nothing to do. I don’t even know where to start”



, lamented.