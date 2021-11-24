‘Globo weighed the hand in the announcement of the departure of Camila Queiroz’

The departure of Camila Queiroz from Globo even before the completion of the recordings of “Secret Truths 2” raised a series of questions, including that the network had exaggerated the announcement of the actress’ departure. In the evaluation of the presenters of the “Splash Watches TV”, the station’s posture was not adequate.

Aline Ramos pointed out that in “more serious” cases such as actor José Mayer and actor and director Marcius Melhem, both accused of harassment, Globo “acted differently” and “weighed up a hand with Camila”.

Another case of repercussion was that of actress Ana Paula Arósio, who left the station in 2010. Cristina Padiglione, columnist for Folha, remembers that the actress was scheduled for the soap opera “Insensato Coração” (2011). At the time, the production stated that Ana Paula did not appear in the recordings, as did Camila Queiroz, who was absent from the filming of “Secret Truths 2” and claimed health reasons.

Globo made a statement mocking Ana Paula, as if she were an irresponsible person, and there were other behind-the-scenes issues. She had a fixed contract and left.

One of the points that most caught the public’s attention in the Globo statement was that Camila Queiroz wanted to “determine the outcome of the character Angel” and demanded “unacceptable contractual demands”.

the columnist of splash Marcelle Carvalho recalls that the information revealed in the statement opened the way for spoilers on “Secret Truths 2”.

Although I think Camila’s attitude was unprofessional, the case didn’t need to be treated that way, with those terms, and it ended up giving away a spoiler. It was from this that people discovered that the ending had not yet been recorded and that the protagonist was going to die. They could have said what they wanted to say, but in another way.

