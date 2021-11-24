Globo will air O Cravo ea Rosa in a new timetable for soap opera reruns

TV Globo announced that it will have one more track in the schedule to show reruns of famous ‘six soap operas’. The schedule will be right after “Jornal Hoje” and opens on December 6th.

The news was told by Fátima Bernardes live and the first work will be “O Cravo ea Rosa”, by Walcyr Carrasco — the author of “Verdades Secretas”.

Globo will debut a new soap opera schedule after the newspaper today. This track will be reserved for blockbuster productions with classic plots from 6pm and 7pm. The work that opens on December 6th will be the harpsichord and the rose, one of the greatest classics of Brazilian television drama. Fátima Bernardes when announcing the new schedule

Fátima Bernardes explained that the network will keep the “Sessão da Tarde” afterward. “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo” will continue on air, now showing only productions from the 9pm timetable.

“O Cravo ea Rosa” was shown for the first time between 200 and 2001, showing the love and fights between Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscóvis).

The actor celebrated the return of the soap opera and said that Catarina already pointed out as a female leader fighting for rights, even though the plot is a comedy.

the walcyr [Carrasco] it has a proper hand for it, a lighter period soap, it has all the elements to be a good story and it had a super cast. We had a lot of fun. ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ will enter as a very high level entertainment and Catarina represents a fight for female positioning. She doesn’t lose her femininity fighting, on the contrary. Eduardo Moscovis at the ‘Encounter’.

During the coronavirus pandemic, TV Globo repeated soap operas in the timetable for new productions due to sanitary limitations.

The station managed to record the endings of “Amor de Mãe” and “Salve-se Quem Puder”. IN pandemic times, she released “In the Emperor’s Times”, “A Place in the Sun”, “The More Life, the Better!”

In September, Globo canceled the next unreleased season of “Malhação” even after the beginning of its production and announced that it is developing a new schedule for the afternoons.