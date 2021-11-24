Glouton, in Belo Horizonte, voted one of the best restaurants in Latin America – Degusta

Chef Leonardo Paixo (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press- 02/05/2014) The Belo Horizonte restaurant Glouton is among the 100 best restaurants in Latin America and received an award this Monday (11/22), the “Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro”. In front of the house is chef Leo Paixo from Minas Gerais, a judge on the program Mestre do Sabor on Rede Globo.

Located in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte, Glouton was located in 68th place at the awards. “We were awarded this award, which represents the recognition of our state’s cuisine in all of Latin America, honoring our history and also that of everyone who walked here with us,” stated the restaurant in a publication.

This year, the list was released in an exceptional way. Instead of an annual ranking, the award presented the 100 most voted establishments since the award’s first edition, which took place in 2013.

Among those placed, there are 17 Brazilians. Look:

3rd SUN (So Paulo, SP)

7th Man (So Paulo, SP)

11th The Casa do Porco (So Paulo, SP)

22nd Lasai (Rio de Janeiro, RJ)

23rd Mocot (So Paulo, SP)

41st Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, RJ)

49th Manu (Curitiba, PR)

51st Oro (Rio de Janeiro, RJ)

54th Tuju (So Paulo, SP)

65th Evvai (So Paulo, SP)

66th Fasano (So Paulo, SP)

68th Glouton (Belo Horizonte, MG)

75th Tordesillas (So Paulo, SP)

77th Soeta (Vitria – MG)

86th Arturito (So Paulo, SP)

88th Komah (So Paulo, SP)

90th Corrutela (So Paulo, SP)

On Instagram, chef Leo Paixo thanked the Glouton team for the achievement and revealed the effort behind a good performance in another capital, in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“So, it’s great to bring some attention here to the mountains of Minas. Being away from the focus of Rio / So Paulo makes things very difficult for international recognition, so it’s very important for our state to be in focus for the first time.”

“I thank the dozens of professionals who have worked in all sectors of Glouton. Years of effort, dedication and a lot of persistence have forged this place in the heart of Belo Horizonte.”

In addition to Glouton, Leo Paixo also runs five other restaurants, Ninita Cozinha, Mina Jazz Bar, Nico Sanduches and Nicolau na Brasa, all located in Belo Horizonte.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria