Golden Bull is removed from B3; See image

The “Golden Bull” of B3 (B3SA3) was removed this Tuesday night (23) from the São Paulo Stock Exchange, located in the center of São Paulo.

The decision was made by the Commission for the Protection of the Urban Landscape (CPPU), which is the agency linked to the Municipal Secretariat of Urbanism and Licensing of São Paulo.

According to the State, the Exchange will still receive a fine for having infringed articles 39 and 40 of the Clean City Law, as those responsible did not consult the CPPU to carry out the installation.

At an extraordinary meeting, the CPPU decided by 5 votes to 4, in addition to one abstention, to send the decision to the Subprefecture of Sé so that the piece could be withdrawn.

The bull

the golden bull opened last November 16th and his godfather is the entrepreneur and digital influencer Pablo Spyer, known on the internet as “Vai bullinho”, which is his catchphrase on the internet. Spyer, who held the position of director of major brokerages in Brazil, is now a partner at brokerage XP in the company that bears the name of his catchphrase.

Today we inaugurate the sculpture of the Golden Bull in downtown São Paulo. A gift from B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, from @PabloSpyer, and the plastic artist @Rafael Brancatelli, for the city of São Paulo and the Brazilian financial market. pic.twitter.com/Xcnmvwpg0j — B3 (@B3_Official) November 16, 2021

