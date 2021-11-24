Golden Joystick Awards 2021: Resident Evil Village takes four awards; check the winners

Elden Ring remains the most anticipated game

The award of Golden Joystick Awards 2021 just happened in a broadcast on the Gamesradar+ channel, the portal that hosted the event. in addition to 20 traditional categories, this year, in special commemoration of the 50 years of the gaming industry, the “Greatest Hardware Ever” and “Greatest Game Ever” categories have been added.

Resident Evil Village took four awards, one of them being for the actress who played Lady Dimitrescu, Maggie Roberston. Capcom took five awards in total, as in addition to the four for her game, she was named “Studio of the Year”. As you might expect, Elden Ring is the most anticipated game and the game that started the legacy, Dark Souls, is the greatest game of all time. Check out each winner:

Best Narrative – Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Multiplayer Game – It Takes Two

Best Audio – Resident Evil: Village

Best Visual Design – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Best Expansion – Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

Mobile Game of the Year – League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Hardware – PS5

Best Indie Game – Death’s Door

Studio of the Year – Capcom

Best Performance/Acting – Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)

Breakthrough Award – Housemarque

Best Community – Final Fantasy 14

“Still Playing” Award – Final Fantasy 14

PC Game of the Year – Hitman 3

Nintendo Game of the Year – Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year – Psychonauts 2

PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village

Most Awaited Game – Elden Ring

Critics’ Choice Award – Deathloop

Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village

Greatest Platform/Hardware Ever – PC

Greatest Game Ever – Dark Souls

With the games that came out this year, it wasn’t difficult for Resident Evil Village. The game alone was very well received, combined with several postponements, he was left with a slack. Here are two personal recommendations: It Takes Two and Death’s Door. If you haven’t already played, they are excellent games and reward worthy and worth a try. Next stop: The Game Awards 2021 (even with the controversies) in a few weeks.



Source: Gamesradar+