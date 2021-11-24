Government of São Paulo maintains mandatory use of masks until December 11

The government of São Paulo announced, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (24), that it will release the use of protective masks in open spaces as of December 11th.

“The use of masks will continue to be mandatory in the use of indoor areas and for public transport stations and centers in the state of São Paulo. Even if outdoors, at the stations, the use of masks will continue to be mandatory”, said Governor João Doria during the announcement.

“Obviously in trains, buses and public transport services, the obligation remains”, added Doria.

The end of the obligation in the state must therefore take place on the second Saturday in December. According to the governor, the state should reach 75% of the population vaccinated with at least two doses this Thursday (25) and by November 30 it should exceed 80%.

“If São Paulo were a country, with its 40 million inhabitants, it would be the fifth country in the world in the number of people with the complete process, with two doses of the vaccine”, said the governor.

At the beginning of next month, the state will organize a vaccination campaign, between the 1st and the 10th, to take those who have overdue doses of Covid-19 vaccine to health centers.

The 10-day campaign will cover the 645 municipalities in the state of São Paulo and will feature an integrated effort from the government, city halls and municipal health secretariats, according to Doria, to encourage vaccination of those who have missed previous applications or are already able to receive the third dose.

City halls decide

The municipalities in the state choose whether or not to follow the government’s decision. This is because the measures to combat the pandemic are still in force and demand that the most restrictive guidelines are always adhered to when there is disagreement between city halls and the state government.

Therefore, city halls that do not release the use of the mask in open space will have their determination as the official one, even if the state has determined otherwise.