Government will have to spend nearly R$ 100 billion to lower fuel by R$ 1 | Economy

Exclusive: government will have to spend nearly R$100 billion to download fuel by R$1

To reduce the price of gasoline and diesel by R$1, the government will have to spend nearly R$100 billion a year. This expense takes into account estimates made by the Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery.

In the secretariat’s accounts, to reduce the price of diesel by R$ 0.10, the government would have to spend R$ 6 billion per year. For the drop to reach BRL 1, BRL 60 billion would be needed. In the case of gasoline, to make it cheaper by R$0.10, the annual expense would be R$3.8 billion. A reduction of R$1 would demand R$38 billion. With that, the government would have to spend R$ 98 billion to reduce the value of fuels to last September’s levels.

To get an idea of ​​the size of this expenditure, the government’s annual disbursement to keep the entire public machine running reaches R$ 80 billion per year. The resources used to lower fuel prices would enter the spending ceiling and other expenses would need to be cut to comply with fiscal rules.

The Senate Economic Affairs Committee held a public hearing on fuel prices yesterday. The collegiate debates a bill to create a stabilization fund for the value of gasoline and diesel.

The proposal also institutes an export tax on crude oil, which would have the funds collected transferred to the stabilization fund and would pay for the reduction of fuel prices.

This export tax is viewed with suspicion by the market. If approved, it could scare off investors, who would have an exorbitant cost to extract the oil. Furthermore, government estimates show that the stabilization fund would demand an exorbitant amount of resources.

Some senators defend using the dividends paid to the government by Petrobras to boost the cash flow of this stabilization fund. In 2021, the state-owned company must transfer R$ 27.1 billion to the Union. This amount would support a reduction of BRL 0.45 in the price of diesel or BRL 0.71 in the value of gasoline.

The government and Congress should reduce the R$442.3 billion tax benefits provided for in the 2022 budget to pay for a permanent Aid Brazil and, eventually, pay for the reduction in fuel prices. But as parliamentarians are always looking for the easiest path, we will not see measures to end the mamata.

