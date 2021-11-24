Graciele Lacerda poses in a top and a buff belly draws attention – Lifestyle

Graciele Lacerda showed her defined abdomen this Tuesday night (22) when she shared a photo on social media in which she appears at the gym, wearing a fitness look composed of a gray top and shorts.

“Seek your goals! Nothing is impossible for those who are determined to do their best,” wrote the journalist and digital influencer in the publication’s caption.

In the comments, netizens made several compliments. “Wonderful,” said a woman. “Our fitness muse,” wrote another. “Always top, wonderful, I’m your number one fan,” declared a third.

One of Graciele’s followers even questioned whether she had HD liposuction. “A few months ago you didn’t have those little streaks in your abdomen. I saw your (beautiful) abdomen but it lacked the streaks of definition”, he observed.

Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancee denied having performed the procedure. “I don’t have any problem talking. But whoever follows me daily knows what I’ve been doing and for a long time. The only thing I’ve done lately was inject enough hormone to freeze eggs,” he replied.