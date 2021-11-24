Grêmio loses Kannemann at the last minute for a game against Flamengo

Grêmio will not have Walter Kannemann against Flamengo, today (23), in a late game in the second round of the Brazilian Championship. The defender was vetoed by doctors because of pain in his hip, the same reason that ruled out shirt 4 from the duel with América-MG, in Belo Horizonte. The script was exactly the same: last-minute absence.

Grêmio and Flamengo play at 9 pm (Brasilia time), in Porto Alegre.

“The defender Kannemann is out due to pain in his hip. He was evaluated in the afternoon and the Medical Department chose to preserve him, due to the recent sequence”, said Grêmio through a press office.

On Monday (22), Kannemann trained normally. The activity carried out at Arena do Grêmio, however, did not outline the lineup and the team was waiting for a medical analysis. In addition to the defender, other players were analyzed for wear.

Kannemann has chronic pain in the hip and has already confirmed the need for surgery in the region. The procedure should still take place in 2021.

Grêmio was confirmed with an almost identical lineup to the game against Chapecoense, on Saturday. The training has: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Ruan and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira; Diego Souza.