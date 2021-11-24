Grêmio reveals unease about arbitration, and president fires: “I’m afraid against Bahia” | Guild

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan Jr. threw open a discomfort with refereeing in Brazilian football and he said he was “scared”, in his own words, with the proximity of the direct confrontation against Bahia, already on Friday.

Next to him, the soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão gave the same tone of charge and said that he saw the team damaged again in the 2-2 draw with Flamengo, on Tuesday night.

In a virtual press conference in the Arena auditorium, Romildo stressed that Grêmio makes official the discontent with the judges in formal complaints to the CBF when they feel uncomfortable. This time, however, he mentioned that even the match against Bahia would be under suspicion due to the fight between the two teams against relegation.

– I don’t know who the referee is, but I’m very afraid for what (Grêmio) is seeing and for the mistakes made, for what is at stake. Not just for this game, but for Brazilian football. But I know that if there is a very tough situation, this is what we are denouncing. There is risk, I’m afraid of arbitration against Bahia snapped Bolzan.

The tricolor representative also said that “there is a lot against us” and gave the floor to the vice football team, who recalled controversial bids involving the club in this Brasileirão. Denis Abrahão suggested that Grêmio would have lost at least five points in the competition for allegedly misinterpreted moves.

– I’m worried about my Grêmio, which is being harmed match by match. And lame answers. The VAR failed, there was no communication, inconclusive… Then the arbitration council understood that there was a penalty, that there was an impediment, the other was not an impediment… If they add up, there are more than five points that they pilfered from Grêmio, they easily took – Abraham declared.

During the tie with Flamengo, attacking midfielder Jhonata Robert was sent off 14 minutes into the second half for a foul on Vitinho in the opposing defense. He had already received a yellow card shortly before, he took another one and saw the red (review the bid below).

As reported by the Grêmio board, it was the fourth referee, Jonathan Benkenstein Pinheiro, who indicated to the main referee, Bráulio da Silva Machado, the punishment of the player.

– I am saying that it was nothing, that the (fourth) referee was not honest in the bid. And Vitinho spent the entire game sending the referee everywhere and nothing happened to him. Those in the field listened, it was more than three times – shouted Abrahão.

The off-campus debate is just one among many that sparks the direct confrontation between Grêmio and Bahia, scheduled for next Friday, at Fonte Nova. The Tricolor Gaucho is 18th with 36 points, while the Bahians are one position above, with 37.