Grêmio seeks a draw with Fla’s reserves at stake with two expulsions

Grêmio drew a draw with Flamengo, today (23), in a late game in the second round of the Brazilian Championship. The game in Porto Alegre was full of tension, mainly due to the fight between the team from Rio Grande do Sul to avoid relegation, although the team from Rio also has a chance of winning the title.

Even with reservations, Renato Gaúcho’s team went 2-0. In the end, the 2-2 score minimized Grêmio’s loss, but it didn’t overshadow the return of Arrascaeta — that, yes, of the stars of the rubro-negro team, being prepared for the decision of the Copa Libertadores next Saturday (27) against Palmeiras.

Vitinho scored both goals for Flamengo, while Borja and Ferreira scored for Grêmio.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul had Jhonata Robert sent off within the four lines and goalkeeper Brenno took a red card, even on the bench.

In the next round, Grêmio visit Bahia in a direct confrontation against relegation. The game in Salvador takes place on Friday (26), at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 36 points, against 37 from Bahia (who have a game in hand). Juventude, the first team out of the relegation zone, has 40 points, with four rounds remaining, or 12 points, in dispute.

Flamengo has 67 points, eight less than the leader Atlético-MG. But his concentration now is for the confrontation with Palmeiras for the Libertadores cup, really.

Who decided: Arrascaeta

On the first touch of the ball, he found Rodinei free on the other side of the lawn. From there, the ball went to the area and ended up in the back of Grêmio’s net. The Uruguayan came back from injury, entered the second half —an event long awaited by the red-black team— and changed the game starting with the long ball.

Who disappointed: Jhonata Robert

Vagner Mancini’s latest bet, the attacking midfielder got a yellow card for kicking the ball to the side — irritated by a foul. Minutes later, he took the second warning in bid with Vitinho. It was expelled.

Renato talks about Grêmio’s incompetence, but doesn’t celebrate

Before the ball rolled, Renato Gaúcho spoke to Premiere about the game and the consequences of a Flamengo victory in Grêmio’s fight to escape relegation.

“It’s hard to see the club where I started playing, I won many titles as a player and coach, in a situation like this. Many people are saying that Flamengo can overthrow Grêmio, but when a team falls to the Second Division, I hope Grêmio doesn’t fall, it’s for everything he did in the championship, not for 90 minutes. Someone’s going to turn off the light, for an hour. The light, who turned it off, was incompetence, let’s say, during the entire championship,” he said.

Kannemann is out (again) at the last minute

The streak of games took its toll. Defender Walter Kannemann was vetoed by doctors, minutes before the game, for wear after playing against Red Bull Bragantino and Chapecoense. The Argentinian returned to having pain in his hip, which needs to undergo surgery. It was the same script for the absence from América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, three games ago.

Grêmio makes sleepy first

Grêmio’s performance didn’t seem to belong to a team that desperately needs the victory. With a (constant) dose of anxiety, the team created few chances until the break. He did not repeat the intense pace of his performance against Bragantino and throughout the first stage he began to give up more spaces in front of the area.

almost within the goal

The great opportunity in the early part of the game came from the ball raised in the area, with a header from Jhonata Robert, who was saved over the line by Gustavo Henrique. Just before the break, Diego Souza forced Hugo to make a reflex defense. The rebound was very strong and Ferreira was unable to dominate, even inside the area.

Flamengo? In the first half only from afar

Worse than Grêmio, only Flamengo. At an even slower pace, Renato’s reserve team even closed the first stage with more possession and more conclusions. No attempt brought real danger to Gabriel Grando’s goal. Most of the conclusions came from outside the area. As in the cases of Vitor Gabriel and Diego.

guild degringola, but reacts

At 13 of the second half, Vitinho scored. The next minute, Jhonata Robert was sent off, and Grêmio went into a tailspin. Granting spaces, missing passes. At 28, Kenedy extended the score. Despair, however, became a reaction.

The attack with Ferreira and Borja started to insist more. Borja cashed and the Grêmio shirt 11 tied. In the end, Grêmio went on the attack. Even with one less.

Flamengo explores despair. up to a point

In addition to promoting the return of De Arrascaeta, Flamengo took advantage of Grêmio’s total nervousness. That’s how, on the edge of nerves, Vitinho’s second goal came out. But after opening 2-0, the red-black team slowed down. It gave space and took pressure.

DATASHEET

2 X 2 FLAMINGIAN GRANDMA

Date and time: 11/23/2021 (Tuesday), at 9:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira

Yellow cards: Jhonata Robert, Lucas Silva, Campaz (GRE); Renê (FLA)

Red card: Jhonata Robert, Brenno (GRE)

GRANDMA: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Vanderson), Geromel, Ruan and Cortez; Thiago Santos (Victor Bobsin), Lucas Silva (Alisson), Campaz (Douglas Costa), Jhonata Robert and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Borja)

Technician: Vagner Mancini

FLAMENGO: Hugo; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique (Bruno Viana), Léo Pereira and Renê (Ramon); Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Kenedy, Diego (De Arrascaeta) and Vitinho (Piris da Motta); Victor Gabriel (Pedro)

Technician: Renato Gaucho