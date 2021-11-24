Grêmio x Flamengo live and online; see schedule and know where to watch Brasileirão · TV News

Grêmio and Flamengo duel this Tuesday (23), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), in a delayed match of the second round of the Brasileirão. The clash will be played at Arena do Grêmio. The live stream will be from Premiere. To watch online, the options are Globoplay, Canals Globo and Premiere Play.

Without Globo showing on open TV, the duel can be seen by fans who purchase the Globoplay + Premiere combo. The monthly fee for the package costs R$69.90.

Another option is Premiere Play, which has a promotional value of R$19.90 in the first three months of subscription, and can be accessed through the GE website or app. After this period, the cost returns to R$59.90 per month.

For Premiere subscribers on pay TV, simply use the operator’s data and log in to the online version of pay-per-view and the Canalis Globo platform.

With 35 points, Grêmio struggles to get out of the relegation zone. The team is coming off a 3-1 victory against the already relegated Chapecoense. Flamengo is in second place, with 66 points. Rubro-Negro defeated Internacional by 2-1 in the last round of the Brasileirão and still dreams of winning the competition, as they are eight points behind the leader Atlético-MG.

This Tuesday’s match will be the last before the Libertadores decision against Palmeiras next Saturday.