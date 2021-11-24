Grmio X Flamengo – Supersports

by

  • 33
    1 time

    The VAR is reviewing the play before passing guidance to the referee.

  • 32
    1 time

    Ferreira invades the area, seeking contact with Gustavo Henrique, and is down, asking for a penalty.

  • 31
    1 time

    Diego Souza launched into the attack by the Grêmio goalkeeper and Lo Pereira alleviates the danger with a detour from the top.

  • 30
    1 time

    Kenedy takes a foul from afar, aiming for the area, but hits the Grmio barrier.

  • 29
    1 time

    On a left lunge, Campaz crosses low and closes into the area. Goalkeeper Hugo collects the ball.

  • 28
    1 time

    Ferreira crosses from the right to Diego Souza in the area. Flamengo’s defense alleviates the danger.

  • 27
    1 time

    Hugo off to the attacking field, Ruan steals the ball with a kill to the chest and starts playing.

  • 26
    1 time

    In an onslaught on the right, Rafinha is looking for spaces to cross and is disarmed by Ren.

  • 25
    1 time

    Ferreira tries to dribble Thiago Maia, but Flamengo’s defensive midfielder wins the shot.

  • 24
    1 time

    Finishings: Grmio 4×0 Flamengo.

  • 23
    1 time

    Cross by Jhonata Robert on the right side, cut by defender Gustavo Henrique.

  • 22
    1 time

    Flamengo exchanges passes with patience in midfield.

  • 21
    1 time

    Ferreira is fired at the entrance to the area, goes for the top with double marking and ends up disarmed by Joo Gomes.

  • 20
    1 time

    Thiago Maia approaches the duo of defenders and tries to accelerate Flamengo’s transition to attack.

  • 19
    1 time

    Ball possession: 48% Flemish Grmio.

  • 18
    1 time

    Ferreira escapes the mark on speed, but at the end of the shot he kicks weakly and facilitates the work of goalkeeper Hugo.

  • 17
    1 time

    Campaz cross meets Jhonata Robert in the area, who heads cross with a lot of venom. Gustavo Henrique cuts with the goalkeeper already beaten.

  • 16
    1 time

    Kenedy takes a corner kick into the area and Grmio’s defense cuts from the top.

  • 15
    1 time

    Ren seeks the bottom of the lawn in an onslaught on the left, the cross blocked by the marking and goes out, in a corner to the Rio de Janeiro club.

  • 14
    1 time

    Kenedy tries to start at speed on Flamengo’s side, but suffers a foul in midfield committed by Cortez.

  • 13
    1 time

    Diego Souza takes the free kick with a low kick, the hit goes through the barrier and Hugo defends.

  • 12
    1 time

    Diego Souza is fouled a few steps from the half-moon committed by Lo Pereira.

  • 11
    1 time

    Thiago Maia puts a lot of strength in passing on the left for Ren’s support. The main target intercepts the ball.

  • 10
    1 time

    Disarms: 1×3 Flemish Guild.

  • 9
    1 time

    Flamengo is left with the cross and tries to threaten the goal saved by Grando from new showers in the area.

  • 8
    1 time

    Rodinei dominates open on the right and crosses into the area. Rafinha wards off the danger.

  • 7
    1 time

    Kenedy gets the worst in a high-flying dispute with Cortez and remains stranded, complaining that he’s been swiped in the eye.

  • 6
    1 time

    Vitor Gabriel launched in attack command and lost the dispute at the top against the Grêmio defense.

  • 4
    1 time

    Diego gets tangled up with the Grêmio marking and loses control of the ball.

  • 3
    1 time

    Flamengo exchanges passes between defense and midfield. Grmio Marker is positioned behind the ball.

  • two
    1 time

    In the free kick, Cortez crosses to the second post and Pedro Geromel heads out.

  • 1
    1 time

    Campaz opens on the left to support Bruno Cortez, who dribbles Lo Pereira and is fouled a few steps from the area.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game!

  • 0
    1 time

    Reserve Bank: Gabriel Batista and Csar; Bruno Viana, Cleiton, Ramn, Piris da Motta, Thiaguinho, Lzaro, Matheus Frana, Arrascaeta, Pedro and Andr Luiz.

  • 0
    1 time

    FLAMENGO: Hugo; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Lo Pereira and Ren; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Diego and Kenedy; Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Reserve Bank: Brenno; Vanderson, Rodrigues, Kannemann, Diogo Barbosa, Mateus Sarar, Victor Bobsin, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Alisson, Diego Churin and Borja.

  • 0
    1 time

    GRMIO: Large; Rafinha, Geromel, Ruan and Bruno Cortez; Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos and Campaz; Jhonata Robert, Diego Souza and Ferreira.

  • 0
    1 time

    The lineups are defined by coaches Vgner Mancini (Grmio) and Renato Gacho (Flemish).

  • 0
    1 time

    After a period of ups and downs, the Rio club had 4 consecutive victories in the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo vice-leader of the Brazilian with 66 points (8 pts behind Atltico-MG).

  • 0
    1 time

    Grmio comes to the match with one goal: to win to stay alive in the fight against relegation. The club is placed 18th with 35 points (it is 4 pts behind 16th place for Youth).

  • 0
    1 time

    This Tuesday’s duel is Flamengo’s last stop before the final of the Libertadores da America match against Palmeiras in Uruguay.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fan! Today we are going to follow Grmio x Flamengo in the postponed match of the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game.