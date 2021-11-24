Grmio X Flamengo – Supersports

33
1 time
The VAR is reviewing the play before passing guidance to the referee.
32
1 time
Ferreira invades the area, seeking contact with Gustavo Henrique, and is down, asking for a penalty.
31
1 time
Diego Souza launched into the attack by the Grêmio goalkeeper and Lo Pereira alleviates the danger with a detour from the top.
30
1 time
Kenedy takes a foul from afar, aiming for the area, but hits the Grmio barrier.
29
1 time
On a left lunge, Campaz crosses low and closes into the area. Goalkeeper Hugo collects the ball.
28
1 time
Ferreira crosses from the right to Diego Souza in the area. Flamengo’s defense alleviates the danger.
27
1 time
Hugo off to the attacking field, Ruan steals the ball with a kill to the chest and starts playing.
26
1 time
In an onslaught on the right, Rafinha is looking for spaces to cross and is disarmed by Ren.
25
1 time
Ferreira tries to dribble Thiago Maia, but Flamengo’s defensive midfielder wins the shot.
24
1 time
Finishings: Grmio 4×0 Flamengo.
23
1 time
Cross by Jhonata Robert on the right side, cut by defender Gustavo Henrique.
22
1 time
Flamengo exchanges passes with patience in midfield.
21
1 time
Ferreira is fired at the entrance to the area, goes for the top with double marking and ends up disarmed by Joo Gomes.
20
1 time
Thiago Maia approaches the duo of defenders and tries to accelerate Flamengo’s transition to attack.
19
1 time
Ball possession: 48% Flemish Grmio.
18
1 time
Ferreira escapes the mark on speed, but at the end of the shot he kicks weakly and facilitates the work of goalkeeper Hugo.
17
1 time
Campaz cross meets Jhonata Robert in the area, who heads cross with a lot of venom. Gustavo Henrique cuts with the goalkeeper already beaten.
16
1 time
Kenedy takes a corner kick into the area and Grmio’s defense cuts from the top.
15
1 time
Ren seeks the bottom of the lawn in an onslaught on the left, the cross blocked by the marking and goes out, in a corner to the Rio de Janeiro club.
14
1 time
Kenedy tries to start at speed on Flamengo’s side, but suffers a foul in midfield committed by Cortez.
13
1 time
Diego Souza takes the free kick with a low kick, the hit goes through the barrier and Hugo defends.
12
1 time
Diego Souza is fouled a few steps from the half-moon committed by Lo Pereira.
11
1 time
Thiago Maia puts a lot of strength in passing on the left for Ren’s support. The main target intercepts the ball.
10
1 time
Disarms: 1×3 Flemish Guild.
9
1 time
Flamengo is left with the cross and tries to threaten the goal saved by Grando from new showers in the area.
8
1 time
Rodinei dominates open on the right and crosses into the area. Rafinha wards off the danger.
7
1 time
Kenedy gets the worst in a high-flying dispute with Cortez and remains stranded, complaining that he’s been swiped in the eye.
6
1 time
Vitor Gabriel launched in attack command and lost the dispute at the top against the Grêmio defense.
4
1 time
Diego gets tangled up with the Grêmio marking and loses control of the ball.
3
1 time
Flamengo exchanges passes between defense and midfield. Grmio Marker is positioned behind the ball.
two
1 time
In the free kick, Cortez crosses to the second post and Pedro Geromel heads out.
1
1 time
Campaz opens on the left to support Bruno Cortez, who dribbles Lo Pereira and is fouled a few steps from the area.
0
1 time
Start the game!
0
1 time
Reserve Bank: Gabriel Batista and Csar; Bruno Viana, Cleiton, Ramn, Piris da Motta, Thiaguinho, Lzaro, Matheus Frana, Arrascaeta, Pedro and Andr Luiz.
0
1 time
FLAMENGO: Hugo; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Lo Pereira and Ren; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Diego and Kenedy; Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel.
0
1 time
Reserve Bank: Brenno; Vanderson, Rodrigues, Kannemann, Diogo Barbosa, Mateus Sarar, Victor Bobsin, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Alisson, Diego Churin and Borja.
0
1 time
GRMIO: Large; Rafinha, Geromel, Ruan and Bruno Cortez; Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos and Campaz; Jhonata Robert, Diego Souza and Ferreira.
0
1 time
The lineups are defined by coaches Vgner Mancini (Grmio) and Renato Gacho (Flemish).
0
1 time
After a period of ups and downs, the Rio club had 4 consecutive victories in the competition.
0
1 time
Flamengo vice-leader of the Brazilian with 66 points (8 pts behind Atltico-MG).
0
1 time
Grmio comes to the match with one goal: to win to stay alive in the fight against relegation. The club is placed 18th with 35 points (it is 4 pts behind 16th place for Youth).
0
1 time
This Tuesday’s duel is Flamengo’s last stop before the final of the Libertadores da America match against Palmeiras in Uruguay.
0
1 time
Good night, fan! Today we are going to follow Grmio x Flamengo in the postponed match of the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game.