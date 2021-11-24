Grmio X Flamengo – Supersports

33

1 time The VAR is reviewing the play before passing guidance to the referee.

1 time Ferreira invades the area, seeking contact with Gustavo Henrique, and is down, asking for a penalty.

1 time Diego Souza launched into the attack by the Grêmio goalkeeper and Lo Pereira alleviates the danger with a detour from the top.

1 time Kenedy takes a foul from afar, aiming for the area, but hits the Grmio barrier.

1 time On a left lunge, Campaz crosses low and closes into the area. Goalkeeper Hugo collects the ball.

1 time Ferreira crosses from the right to Diego Souza in the area. Flamengo’s defense alleviates the danger.

1 time Hugo off to the attacking field, Ruan steals the ball with a kill to the chest and starts playing.

1 time In an onslaught on the right, Rafinha is looking for spaces to cross and is disarmed by Ren.

1 time Ferreira tries to dribble Thiago Maia, but Flamengo’s defensive midfielder wins the shot.

1 time Finishings: Grmio 4×0 Flamengo.

1 time Cross by Jhonata Robert on the right side, cut by defender Gustavo Henrique.

1 time Flamengo exchanges passes with patience in midfield.

1 time Ferreira is fired at the entrance to the area, goes for the top with double marking and ends up disarmed by Joo Gomes.

1 time Thiago Maia approaches the duo of defenders and tries to accelerate Flamengo’s transition to attack.

1 time Ball possession: 48% Flemish Grmio.

1 time Ferreira escapes the mark on speed, but at the end of the shot he kicks weakly and facilitates the work of goalkeeper Hugo.

1 time Campaz cross meets Jhonata Robert in the area, who heads cross with a lot of venom. Gustavo Henrique cuts with the goalkeeper already beaten.

1 time Kenedy takes a corner kick into the area and Grmio’s defense cuts from the top.

1 time Ren seeks the bottom of the lawn in an onslaught on the left, the cross blocked by the marking and goes out, in a corner to the Rio de Janeiro club.

1 time Kenedy tries to start at speed on Flamengo’s side, but suffers a foul in midfield committed by Cortez.

1 time Diego Souza takes the free kick with a low kick, the hit goes through the barrier and Hugo defends.

1 time Diego Souza is fouled a few steps from the half-moon committed by Lo Pereira.

1 time Thiago Maia puts a lot of strength in passing on the left for Ren’s support. The main target intercepts the ball.

1 time Disarms: 1×3 Flemish Guild.

1 time Flamengo is left with the cross and tries to threaten the goal saved by Grando from new showers in the area.

1 time Rodinei dominates open on the right and crosses into the area. Rafinha wards off the danger.

1 time Kenedy gets the worst in a high-flying dispute with Cortez and remains stranded, complaining that he’s been swiped in the eye.

1 time Vitor Gabriel launched in attack command and lost the dispute at the top against the Grêmio defense.

1 time Diego gets tangled up with the Grêmio marking and loses control of the ball.

1 time Flamengo exchanges passes between defense and midfield. Grmio Marker is positioned behind the ball.

1 time In the free kick, Cortez crosses to the second post and Pedro Geromel heads out.

1 time Campaz opens on the left to support Bruno Cortez, who dribbles Lo Pereira and is fouled a few steps from the area.

1 time Start the game!

1 time Reserve Bank: Gabriel Batista and Csar; Bruno Viana, Cleiton, Ramn, Piris da Motta, Thiaguinho, Lzaro, Matheus Frana, Arrascaeta, Pedro and Andr Luiz.

1 time FLAMENGO: Hugo; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Lo Pereira and Ren; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Diego and Kenedy; Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel.

1 time Reserve Bank: Brenno; Vanderson, Rodrigues, Kannemann, Diogo Barbosa, Mateus Sarar, Victor Bobsin, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Alisson, Diego Churin and Borja.

1 time GRMIO: Large; Rafinha, Geromel, Ruan and Bruno Cortez; Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos and Campaz; Jhonata Robert, Diego Souza and Ferreira.

1 time The lineups are defined by coaches Vgner Mancini (Grmio) and Renato Gacho (Flemish).

1 time After a period of ups and downs, the Rio club had 4 consecutive victories in the competition.

1 time Flamengo vice-leader of the Brazilian with 66 points (8 pts behind Atltico-MG).

1 time Grmio comes to the match with one goal: to win to stay alive in the fight against relegation. The club is placed 18th with 35 points (it is 4 pts behind 16th place for Youth).

1 time This Tuesday’s duel is Flamengo’s last stop before the final of the Libertadores da America match against Palmeiras in Uruguay.