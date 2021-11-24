Gui Araujo calls Mileide a created snake

By the pool, the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) talked about the formation of the farm tonight. Gui Araujo, Dynho Alves and MC Gui talked about the possibility of Mileide Mihaile going to the hot seat. The influencer took advantage of the conversation to criticize the confinement colleague.

Sthefane said that Mileide should vote for Gui Araujo, even at the risk of being pulled into the countryside by the pawn. She’s in the stall, and according to traditional program rules, if Bill gets the most votes, he could pull her into the hot seat. In this roça formation, however, the third roceiro will not necessarily be pulled from the stall due to one of the flame’s powers. The owner of the red flame power will choose 3 pawns (from the stall or from headquarters). The third roceiro must be drawn from among the chosen ones and not from the stall, as usual.

In the chat, Sthe also showed to be divided, stating that “two brothers” of her will be in the field, citing Mileide and Gui Araujo.

“Each one will sign what they want. […] Go choose what you want. She’s the one who will decide to put herself [na roça] or not,” said Bill.

“I think it will, see,” commented Sthefane.

Gui pointed out that if Mileide goes to the farm and starts the remaining one, Dayane will be left over and veto her from the farmer’s test. Stefane nodded and wondered what it would be like if Bill got the hat a fourth time.

“I’ll come back. If I go to the test, I’ll come back”, guaranteed the pawn.

Next, Sthefane said that he knew Bill has issues with Mileide, but that he likes her friend a lot. The ex-MTV, then, said he has “no stop” against the ex-wife of Wesley Safadão, but that she “wanted to put the crazy on him”.

“So you keep pretending that nothing’s happening, that you’re not here to play, that there’s no friction with anyone. Go where the stuff is going,” complained Bill. The peon also said, in a critical tone, that Mileide praised him while he was a farmer and was moved by Rico’s return from the countryside.

Go out clapping where the drama goes. Decide the stuff and go in the faith, bro. Beats his chest responsibly. Snake created already, is getting crazy. Choose a side and put your faces. I’m not afraid to go to the countryside, I’ve already gone and I’ve come back. Now stay with it. […] Wants to be sailing everywhere. If you f*ck. Gui Araujo

Bill concluded by saying that he will not accept if Mileide talks to him again, if he disputes and wins the farmer’s test, or if he returns from the field.

“Now it doesn’t come either after I want to go back, after I come back, after I get a farmer, I’ll say: ‘Oh, okay,'” he concluded.

Stefane listened to her friend’s criticisms in silence.

