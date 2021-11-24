Guilherme gets involved with Flávia and discovers a secret · TV News

In The More Life, the Better!, the life of Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will be very disturbed after the doctor is resurrected. He will become romantically involved with Flávia (Valentina Herszage), but will discover that the young woman is a con artist and has committed a crime before getting on the aircraft in which they met in the Globo telenovela.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Saturday (27) , the surgeon will open the dancer’s suitcase and discover the dollars she stole right away in the plot. With that, he will try to convince her to surrender to the authorities.

However, the girl will remember Death’s warning (A Maia) that she may only have one more year to live and will not accept the idea of ​​being arrested. “Spend my last year of life in prison?” the dancer will ask. After showing the scene of the second chance given to the group, the question of who will die in a year will permeate the entire history of the serial.

To make matters worse, she will begin to be hunted by the hustlers Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg), twin brothers who will try to get hold of the stolen dollars at the airport.

The two villains will find the girl, who will be beside Guilherme. The protagonists will escape from the bandits and will receive the help of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) during their hallucinated escape.

The More Life the Better! premiered on Monday (22) in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded. The story is written by Mauro Wilson and directed by Allan Fiterman.

