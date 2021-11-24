Hamilton will have “more powerful engine” at the Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W12 will be equipped with the most powerful engine for Saudi Arabia, Mercedes revealed.

Hamilton switched from the ICE (internal combustion engine) at the Brazilian Grand Prix, moving up from last to fifth in the Qualifying Race, before starting from 10th to overtake Max Verstappen on his way to victory.

Hamilton was not equipped with the Brazilian engine in his W12 when he took pole position and won the Qatar Grand Prix last weekend.

“If we look at the Saudi Arabian track, I think it should suit us, for Lewis we have the most powerful engine available for the car, so that will give him a useful boost,” said Mercedes engineering director Andrew Shovlin.

“There are two (engines) that we are using and (in Qatar) we have chosen the less powerful one due to the nature of the circuit,” said Shovlin.

Shovlin, however, emphasized that Mercedes cannot get too confident going into the next stage due to the 2021 title shot.

“The track should suit the car, but then we would probably have said that in Austin we felt we could set up a decent setup and play Red Bull, and they had an advantage there,” he said.

“That’s why we are always cautious when arriving in a race thinking that everything will go our way.

“What we do know, though, are the things we need to get the setup, the tires, how they’re working and that’s what we’ll be busy doing, ensuring we can seize every opportunity and get there in good shape.”