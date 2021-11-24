Headquarters of the Clarín newspaper in Argentina is attacked with Molotov cocktails; see video

According to the newspaper’s direction, at least nine hooded people threw burning objects at a building this Monday

The headquarters of the Clarín newspaper, one of the largest in circulation in the Argentina, was attacked with Molotov cocktails thrown by at least nine hooded people on Monday night, 22. Security camera footage of the building, located in Buenos Aires, recorded the moment when the group approached the building and played between seven and eight objects on fire, then fleeing. According to the newspaper, the case was taken to the police and is being investigated as “public intimidation”. No people were injured and no material damage was recorded other than fuel stains on the front of the building. The Fire Department was activated, but did not need to act against the fire, which extinguished itself.

In response, the newspaper’s management issued a statement calling for an investigation into the incident. “We regret and condemn this serious action, which, at first glance, appears to be an expression of intolerance violence against a media outlet. We urgently await clarification of the facts”, says an excerpt of the document. The attack comes a few weeks after elections that renewed part of the country’s Chamber and Senate, signaling the “meltdown” of part of the support for Alberto Fernández and the advance of the conservative right in some Argentine locations. Newly elected candidates and other politicians in the country, such as former Culture Secretary Pablo Avelluto, used social media to repudiate the attack. “Violence cannot go unpunished”, declared the representative of the Macri government. The Minister of Security in Fernández’s government, Aníbal Fernández, also used the networks to take a stand “I believe that the perpetrators of the crime will be identified and punished,” he said.

See, below, a video with action against the newspaper: