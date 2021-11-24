Hellbound series, Korean successor to Round 6, explodes on Netflix

Round 6 was a resounding success for Netflix this fall 2021, but it looks like another k-drama could take its place. Released last Friday, Hellbound – Prophecy of Hell quickly climbed to the list of most watched.

According to FlixPatrol, the new South Korean series is among the 10 most viewed on the platform in several countries – in Brazil, it is already in second place.

Check out the trailer:

Check the synopsis:

“Hell seems to descend in the middle of Seoul in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to hell, and supernatural creatures appear at the appointed time to brutally immolate the damned. The unexplained occurrences wreak havoc, out of which rises the authoritative voice of Jung Jinsu, leader of a new religious organization, who claims that only sinners are doomed and that the occurrences represent God’s will for humanity to be whole. A group of followers, taken by blind faith, assumes the duty to punish those who go against the divine will, and the world becomes an authentic hell”.

The program is based on an online comic (which you can read in English here) and is directed by Sang-ho Yeon, same as Invasão Zumbi (also available on the platform).

On Netflix’s official Top 10 website, Hellbound is still among the most watched because the rating is updated every Tuesday. And at the time of publication, the last streaming record was between November 8th and 14th.

We’ll probably see the name on the list soon. Until here, Round 6 it ranks first in the “Non-English language series” category.

The six episodes of Hellbound are on Netflix.