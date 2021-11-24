holders do light training and Renato Augusto is spared

Corinthians returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava and continued preparations for the game on Thursday (25), against Ceará, at Castelão. This afternoon, Alvinegro’s squad performed a ball possession activity with only the reserves. The holders did light exercises to avoid physical strain, while midfielder Renato Augusto was spared and stayed inside the training center to control loads.

Corinthians’ coaching staff takes special care with the number 8 shirt, due to the sequence of games this season after more than half a decade in Chinese football. Recently, the team lost Giuliano and Cantillo due to muscle injuries and is working not to have any more negative surprises in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

According to information released by Corinthians, Sylvinho led a pressure-marking practice, possession of the ball and then a collective with the reserves. Meanwhile, the starters took a light run in an adjacent field and then did light exercises.

Tomorrow morning, the squad performs the last training session before the trip to the city of Fortaleza, where they will face Ceará, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians has 53 points in the table, is fourth and is looking for a direct spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The duel with Vozão will take place on Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT).