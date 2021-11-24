How inflation in the US disrupts the Brazilian economy and even affects savings – 11/24/2021

The highest inflation in the United States in 30 years is already affecting the Brazilian economy. Not because of high prices per se, but because of measures that the US government will have to take, which will have side effects in Brazil.

In a chain of events, inflation in the United States will require the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) to adopt measures such as reducing money in circulation and raising interest rates. These actions strengthen the dollar against the real. This fuels inflation in Brazil and forces our interest rate to rise faster. The economic recovery becomes more difficult, and even investments such as savings, treasuries and shares are influenced. Savings ends up winning.

According to economists heard by UOL, these factors are already hampering the Brazilian economic growth, but they could be aggravated if the inflation in the USA does not decrease.

Why inflation rises in the US?

Inflation in the United States reached 6.2% in the 12-month period through October, according to the Consumer Price Index. Economists point to three factors as the main causes of this process.

more expensive raw materials: The global economic recovery after the worst moment of the pandemic provoked a demand for raw materials (metals, oil, grains and meat).

more expensive energy: Appreciated oil impacts the prices of gasoline, diesel and thermal, which are at the cost base of almost all activities in the US economy. The readjustments of these items lead to transfers to other products of the economy.

Lack of inputs in industries: Scarcity of materials used by the industry in the return of economic activity made these products even more expensive.

American inflation reflects everything that is happening in the supply chains during the pandemic in the world, in a context of expansionist government policies.

Silvio Campos Neto, partner and economist at Tendências Consultoria

What measures are being taken there?

For most Fed officials, US inflation is caused by transitory factors. But because inflation has hit historic highs in three decades, the US central bank has signaled that the price spiral needs to be stopped.

Reduce currency in circulation: For this, the Fed has two weapons. One is to decrease the amount of currency in circulation – the less money in the economy, the less room for price adjustments.

The Fed had been buying $120 billion worth of bonds from investors and banks every month, pumping that money into the economy to fight the pandemic crisis.

But past the worst, attention has now turned to inflation. As of this last quarter of 2021, the Fed has warned that it will reduce these injections by US$15 billion. And it will continue to reduce these operations throughout 2022, until the total withdrawal of this stimulus.

Interest increase: The Fed’s next step to curb inflation is to raise interest rates, which are currently at 0.25% a year. Economists expect the rate to rise to 0.75%, but only from the second half of 2022 onwards.

What are the impacts in Brazil?

The decrease in dollars in circulation and the increase in interest rates in the US economy are causing the dollar to appreciate against other currencies, including the real, economists say.

This impact is already happening even before the US central bank actually starts to act, according to economists consulted by the UOL.

Just the signal given by the Fed to increase interest rates and reduce bond repurchase operations has already caused a greater flow of foreign investments to the American economy, which reduces the flow of resources to other countries, such as Brazil.

Marcos Antonio de Andrade, economics professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University

high dollar in Brazil

The chain of events caused by high inflation in the United States affects the Brazilian economy through the valued dollar channel, which causes inflation, which in turn forces interest rates to rise. This hinders economic growth, economists say.

Inflation: In addition to global inflation, in Brazil, inflation is aggravated by the devaluation of the real against the dollar. The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), the official inflation in the country, has already reached 10.67% in the 12-month period.

The withdrawal of stimulus by the Fed and the expectation of an increase in American interest rates causes the dollar to rise against other currencies. A stronger dollar means a weaker real, and this accelerates inflation in Brazil. Therefore, interest rates may have to rise further here.

Felipe Sichel, chief strategist at Modalmais digital bank

Fees: To bring inflation back to the official target – from 2.25% to 5.25% per year – the Central Bank has already started to raise interest rates, which were at 2% per year in March. This movement started lightly, with increases of 0.75 percentage point, but has already accelerated, to stronger increases, of 1.5 percentage point. The basic interest rate (Selic) has already reached 7.75%. And the market’s expectation is that interest rates will rise to 11% in 2022.

Inflation in the United States puts pressure on American monetary policy, which, in turn, puts pressure on monetary policy in Brazil, with higher interest rates. The result of all this is that the calm scenario in which it was possible to obtain financing at negative or very low interest rates will end.

Emerson Marçal, coordinator of the Center for Studies in Applied Macroeconomics at FGV Eesp

Less growth: Appreciated dollar, uncontrolled inflation and rising interest rates hinder the growth of the Brazilian economy, economists say. New projects or business expansion, for example, start to cost more because of the rising US currency, more expensive raw materials and higher interest rates, which make loans more expensive. For next year, for example, the market forecasts that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will grow by less than 1%, less than the 4.5% projected for 2021. But there are already economists who speak even of recession next year .

With interest here going to 11%, I don’t see how GDP can grow by 1%. Either this account is wrong or we will have a recession.

Roberto Attuch, economist and CEO of Ohmresearch analysis house

Even savings suffer

In the financial market, the US inflation that causes interest rates to rise there will demand that the government and companies here have to pay higher rates to attract investors.

The fact is that American interest rates are a world reference for fixed income yields on government and corporate bonds.

The higher the American rate, the higher the rates offered by other countries also have to be to convince someone to put money here and not in the United States, where the risk of default is lower.

In the investment market, this increase in interest rates means that yields will be higher for fixed income investments, such as savings accounts, Treasury Direct bonds and CDBs.

Shares traded on the stock exchange and real estate funds will suffer from volatility and greater risk of devaluation.

Frame can get worse

According to economists heard by UOL, current indicators of the Brazilian economy and projections for next year have already put into account that the Fed will gradually reduce the injection of dollars into the American economy, by reducing government bond buybacks, starting this year. , and that interest rates there only start to rise in the second half of 2022.

But if inflation in the United States continues to rise without showing signs of slowing, the Fed could be tougher on measures — with a stronger reduction in dollar injections into the economy and an anticipated and stronger hike in interest rates.

And, in this case, the impact on the Brazilian economy will be aggravated.

In our economy, it’s already priced [previsto] the Fed’s move. But if it picks up the pace it could hurt the economy more. If the market starts to see the Fed accelerating its pace, Brazil will suffer more.

Roberto Attuch, Ohmresearch .

There is still an aggravating factor, say economists: next year Brazil will have a factor that, in itself, is already a source of instability in the markets: the general elections.