How was the fight for the title with the games of Rooster and Fla

Tonight had two direct games in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. Leader Atlético-MG drew 2-2 against the reserves of Palmeiras, while Flamengo was also equal against Grêmio, in a late game in the second round.

With the results of this Tuesday, Galo continues to lead with the same eight points advantage over Fla (75 against 67). O UOL Sport shows how the accounts for the title of the Brasileirão were left with four games left for each team.

Despite the stumble tonight, Atlético-MG is just steps away from the title. As Flamengo also drew, the team from Minas Gerais kept the slack in the lead and is two victories away from the conquest. Galo will be champion, regardless of the rival’s results, if they win the next two games — against Fluminense and Bahia.

Flamengo, on the other hand, let slip a good chance of closing the gap to the leader, has a more complicated situation. With only 12 points left to be played, Rubro-Negro needs to make a difference of eight to Galo. This, in practice, means that Fla need to win their own games and hope that Atlético don’t add more than four points in four matches.

Atlético-MG returns to the field for Brasileirão on Sunday, against Fluminense. Flamengo, on the other hand, will compete in the Libertadores final, in Montevideo, on Saturday and only next Tuesday (30) will resume their commitments in the national competition, against Ceará.