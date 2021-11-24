Jesus Light commented on his personal life and revealed a diagnosis of ADHD (Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity) stating that undergoing therapy is essential for his treatment.

In an interview with Vam Magazine, the model said that he tries to use the diagnosis in his favor, which he defines as “creative side and traveling mind”: “In the past I saw this as a problem, nowadays I see it as a great work tool, to deal with people . It’s my way, my way of living life, and of course I take care of myself, playing sports, taking care of my food, and I have crises, but I look for tools that work with me to change my energy and try to calm down a bit.”

Therapy is essential, I don’t have a pattern, but once or twice a week I talk to my therapist, and if I have any questions, he gets back to me right away. Today, I don’t live without, I take mental health seriously, because in addition to life, I work at night, with many trips, and that affects our organism, this care is essential.

The DJ, who took a mixing course in New York, is currently playing all over the world, including Spain and Austria. The hobby ended up becoming her profession: “I grew up in a totally musical environment, my brother’s father also played in a rock band, my father played guitar for my mother, and my mother danced like a professional dancer, more for her and not professionally, so I grew up seeing it, art has always been very present in my life.”

“Surely this was very important to create this dream, to create a building and allow me to dream”, he said. Without giving too much detail, when asked who his crush was as a teenager, he replied: “Britney Spears“.