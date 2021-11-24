‘I lost a lot of time’ · TV News

After being kicked out of her house by Don Olu (Rogério Brito), Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will humiliate herself for Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Aimless, the seamstress will throw herself into the deputy’s arms and give him a kiss in the telenovela at six on Globo. “I lost a lot of time,” the villain will claim.

In the chapter this Wednesday (24), Pilar’s rival (Gabriela Medvedovski) will appeal to the crook after she got out of prison for attacking Madame Lambert (Lorena Silva) with scissors. Homeless and jobless, the princess of Little Africa will visit the villain claiming she needs to talk about Samuel (Michel Gomes).

Tonico will immediately suspect that she has escaped from jail, but Zayla will tell her she’s free and will charm the bad guy. “You said I wasted my time with him [Samuel]. Well then. The time I spent away made me see that I wasted a lot of time thinking about who didn’t want me and despising those who deserved it,” the girl will say.

“Hasn’t it even crossed your mind that I might not want you anymore?” the owner of the newspaper O Berro will retort. “It’s over. But I thought I should take a chance. But if the doctor isn’t interested…”, the seamstress will reply, insinuating herself towards the crook.

“Your luck is that I know how to give people a hand in the most difficult times,” countered Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski), grabbing Zayla by the arm. Then, the two will kiss in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

