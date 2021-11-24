‘I want to debate Lula,’ says Bolsonaro about 2022 elections





The president Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday 23 that he wants to debate with the former president squid during the 2022 electoral campaign. He also tried to minimize the PT’s trip to Europe, marked by meetings with political leaders and heads of state and speeches – including in the European Parliament, where he was applauded.

“He was with the European left. The former president has no future. Life is over. The PT’s time, marked by corruption, has gone by, at Petrobras, at the Post Office, in every place,” said the former captain in an interview with Portal Mail, from Paraíba.

“I’m not worried about it. If I worry about it, I don’t sleep. Are we going to debate? Go. I want to debate Lula, no problem at all.”

Bolsonaro also declared that he is not afraid of the entry of former judge and former Justice Minister Sergio Moro into the presidential race.

“I live with me for a year and four months. Then he resigned. He had a goal of his own here. He rarely joked, talked to anyone. And it wasn’t serving our purposes”, he evaluated. “It is his right to be a candidate. If it comes, we’ll meet there. I would like to see in a sound car how it will talk to the population.”