Ibovespa closes up 1.5% and returns to 103,000 points; commodities helped the index on a day of strong volatility

SAO PAULO – After a session of strong volatility, the Ibovespa ended Tuesday (23) up and back at the level of 103,000 points. For a good part of the day, the Stock Exchange found support in weighty stocks such as Vale and Petrobras, which were boosted by rising commodity prices on the international market. The abroad only helped in the last hours, with the indexes in New York starting to operate with an uptrend.

In the domestic scenario, fears about inflation and concerns about the progress of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate continue to weigh on investors’ decisions. The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) scheduled a meeting for tomorrow, at 9:30 am, to present the opinion of the rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) for the PEC.

In the CCJ, the quorum required for the approval of the PEC is a simple majority. After that, the matter would be free to be discussed in plenary. In plenary, the government needs the support of at least 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81) in two rounds of voting. As a rule, the two legislative houses must approve the same version of the text for it to be promulgated and become effective.

The space that the PEC will open in the 2022 budget to finance Brazil Aid and the consequences of this decision are aspects that concern the market. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) opened a vote so that the issue can be voted on in 2022 without harming electoral laws, signaling that the issue may not be resolved this year. After all, now it’s a little while before the parliamentary recess begins.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.5% to 103,653 points. Trading volume was R$30.6 billion. Ibovespa futures for December 2021 accelerated gains in recent trades and closed up 2.06% to 104,500.

“The market opened well and continued to hold back because of the commodities. Vale (VALE3), Petro (PETR3;PETR4) and steelmakers helped the Ibovespa today. This is a reflection of China, which has been signaling that it can help the market, especially real estate,” said Bruno Komura, from the analysis team at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

Iron ore prices on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange rose 10% in the early hours of Tuesday. Oil prices also soared, even as the United States, China and India said they would use reserves to try to lower the price of the raw material. Brent barrel advanced 3.5% to $82.49; that of WTI rose 2.53% to US$ 78.69.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.27%, at R$5.608 for purchases and R$5.609 for sales. Dollar futures maturing in December closed down 0.28% to R$5.576.

At the after hours futures market, DI for January 2023 drops eight basis points to 12.26%; DI for January 2025 drops 16 basis points to 11.95%; and the DI for January 2027 retreated 18 basis points, at 11.78%.

In the United States, the Dow Jones closed up 0.55% to 35,813 points; the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% to 4,690 points; and the Nasdaq technology exchange closed down 0.5%, to 15,775 points, impacted by the rise in yields on Treasury bonds.

During most of the day, the American indices operated at a low, reflecting the possibility of an anticipation in the reduction of government bond purchases (tapering) by the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, and a possible rise in US interest rates as early as next year. That perception has grown stronger today after President Joe Biden decided to reinstate the current chairman from the Fed, Jerome Powell, to office.

“The market is starting to think that the tapering there will be an accelerated pace and interest rate hikes before the middle of next year. This has negatively affected global markets”, said Bruno Komura, from Ouro Preto.

The maintenance of stimulus measures to the detriment of rising inflation has been a matter of concern among investors. In Europe, where prices are advancing to historic levels, monetary authorities are giving signs that stimuli may ease. The advance in the number of Covid-19 cases, with new restrictions being imposed in countries like the Netherlands, Austria and Germany, puts more negative pressure on the exchanges.

“In terms of indicators, consumer confidence in the euro zone came in below expectations in November. The PMIs (Purchasing Managers Indices) in the region positively surprised the market’s estimates, but they should lose steam in the next monthly releases and point to a slowdown in local economic activity”, points out the XP report released this morning.

The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from key sectors in 17 European countries, closed down 1.28%.

