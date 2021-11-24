Ibovespa returns part of the day’s earnings with reading of the PEC of the Senate Precatório

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Confirming what the future index signaled, the Ibovespa operates in decline in the first trades this Wednesday (24). The market is following the reading of the text of the PEC on Precatório in the Senate and the disclosure of a series of indicators in the United States, where the Stock Exchanges are once again operating at a low rate.

Here, full emphasis is given to the reading of the PEC report that is now taking place at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), by senator Fernando Bezerra of the PEC dos Precatórios. The expectation is that there will be granting of views to senators who are part of the collegiate and that the text can be voted on on Thursday (25).

In the CCJ, the quorum required for the approval of the PEC is a simple majority. After that, the matter would be free to be discussed in plenary. Coelho says he believes he has 16 or 17 votes to approve the measure in the CCJ, whereas 14. In the plenary, the government needs the support of at least 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81) in two rounds of voting.

As there is strong resistance in the Federal Senate to the version sent by the Chamber of Deputies, negotiations are underway to modify the proposal. Rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is also the government’s leader in the legislative house, intensified conversations with lawmakers in search of a more comfortable scoreboard in voting on the matter.

The government depends on the PEC to open fiscal space to pay for the Auxílio Brasil, substitute for the Bolsa Família, of R$ 400 in 2022. Bezerra Coelho told the Estadão/Broadcast that the text will impose a permanent character on the benefit, but without setting a value. Furthermore, the rapporteur has promised to present a solution for financing in the opinion.

At 10:47 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa dropped 0.94% to 102,684 points. Ibovespa futures traded down 1.38% to 103,040 points.

The commercial dollar operated stable with a slight drop of 0.03% to R$5.607 in purchases and R$5.607 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 advances 0.78% to R$5,620.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advances four basis points to 12.30%; DI for January 2025 rises three basis points to 11.98%; and the DI for January 2027 also rises three basis points, at 11.81%.

In the US, investors digest a number of indicators. Several were anticipated, as tomorrow the exchanges will be closed there, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The number of jobless claims dropped from 71,000 to 199,000 in the week ended 20 November. It is the lowest level of benefit claims since November 1969.

The PCE, inflation measure observed by the Federal Reserve for monetary policy, increased 5.3% in the third quarter.

Durable goods orders, in turn, dropped 0.5% in October compared to September. The expectation was for an increase of 0.2%.

The preliminary reading for the Gross Domestic Product of the United States in the third quarter points to growth of 2.1%. The expectation was for an increase of 2.2%.

American futures indices operate on a fall this Wednesday. The future Dow Jones retreats 0.46; the S&P 500 futures drops 0.43%; and Nasdaq futures retreated 0.56%.

At the beginning of the week, there was a widespread sale of shares in the technology sector, pressured by higher interest rates on the US Treasury.

Interest rates have been rising since President Joe Biden’s appointment of Jerome Powell as Fed chairman on Monday, and have boosted stocks in the energy and finance sectors.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, retreated 0.09% this Wednesday, with positive highlight in the oil and gas sectors and negative in the leisure sector . Investors are keeping an eye out for new data on the Eurozone economy and on Covid’s progress.

The Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) IHS Markit advanced from 54.2 in October to 55.8 in November, surpassing the expectations of economists consulted by the international news agency Reuters, of 53.2 points. Any plateau above 50 indicates expansion; below, retraction.

More countries are beginning to consider implementing partial lockdowns to deal with the crisis. Germany is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday. France recorded more than 30,000 new infections on Tuesday – for the first time since August.

Iron ore prices rose another 5% today on the Dalian Stock Exchange, due to expectations of resumption of production by Chinese steelmakers, after strict controls in recent months, as determined by the government. Oil prices undergo a correction and retreat. Brent drops 0.32% to $82.05 a barrel. WTI drops 0.32% to $78.25 a barrel.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Wednesday (24) highlights TIM Brasil (TIMS3) informing that it has not received any communication or proposal regarding the acquisition proposal that the KKR fund made for its parent company, Telecom Italia.

Also the announcement of acquisitions carried out by Eletrobras (ELET6, ELET3), Equatorial (EQTL3) and Oncoclínicas (ONCO3). Multiplan (MULT3), in turn, opened the 20th mall in its investment portfolio. Check out the highlights:

To be (SEER3)

Ser (SEER3) announced this Wednesday (24) the launch of the first fintech in the higher education sector, b.Uni, which will offer digital financial solutions for students.

According to the company, this is another step in its strategy of diversifying its services and creating an ecosystem that brings together all the possibilities for its audience.

According to Janguiê Diniz, founder and Chairman of the Board of Ser Educacional, the launch of b.Uni aims to introduce students to the financial market.

For Ser Educacional, the benefits go beyond individual users. The company will capture synergies in its internal services by using b.Uni to issue payment slips for the collection of tuition fees from students and the payment of salaries to its employees through the platform, in addition to partnering with other companies, generating results throughout its productive chain.

TIM (TIMS3)

TIM Brasil (TIMS3) stated yesterday (23) that it has not received any communication or proposal from KKR, or any information on the matter via Telecom Italia, within the scope of the acquisition proposal that the American fund made to its parent company.

Eletrobras (ELET3, ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET6, ELET3) announced that CGT Eletrosul has included the acquisition of 49% of the interest held by CEEE-T in Transmissora Sul Litorânea de Energia (TSLE). Eletrosul will pay CEEE-T the amount of R$217.5 million within a maximum period of 30 days. As a result, CGT Eletrosul now holds 100% of TSLE’s capital stock.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) concluded the acquisition of Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapá (CEA) and promoted an increase of R$ 400 million in capital.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) announced yesterday (23) that the purchase and sale agreement was signed for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Unity Participações.

The value of the transaction will be R$ 554.2 million, to be paid in cash, and 45,456,297 in new shares issued by the company.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) announced the opening of the 20th shopping center in its portfolio, ParkJacarepaguá, located in the west side of Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The mall opened with 95% of its area leased and more than 230 stores.

Multiplan invested approximately R$770 million in the project and, together with the contributions from tenants, surpassed the R$1 billion mark.

Smartfit (SMFT3)

Smartfit (SMFT3) announced the optional acquisition offer of the company’s 4th issue of debentures. Debenture holders interested in selling these bonds must adhere to the offer by December 8th.

Cosan (CSAN3)

Cosan (CSAN3) announced that Marcelo Eduardo Martins, current vice president of finance and IR, will assume the position of vice president of strategy for the company as of January 2nd.

Ricardo Lewin, vice president of finance and IR at Rumo (RAIL3), will take over from Martins.

2W Energy

2W Energia obtained a permanent opinion from Anemus Wind 1, 2 and 3 wind farms from the National Electric System Operator (ONS)

BK Brazil (BKBR3)

Morgan Stanley increased its shareholding to a level above 5% of the shares of BK Brasil (BKBR3).

