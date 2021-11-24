Idol do Santos criticizes the defensive team and asks Marinho free to decide – 11/24/2021

When they enter Vila Belmiro this Thursday, at 7 pm, against Fortaleza, Santos should have a very important reinforcement in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship. Marinho, recovered from muscle pain, returned to training normally.

But is that enough to believe in a more competitive team than it was in the loss to Corinthians, last Sunday? For one of the biggest idols in the history of Peixe, no!

Jonas Eduardo Américo, the former left winger Edu, wore for ten years (1966 to 1976) the same shirt number 11 that is now owned by Marinho. And he believes that it takes more than the presence of the attacker for Peixe to win again. It is necessary to change the tactical posture of the team.

For him, one thing is linked to another. Marinho doesn’t yield as before because the team plays too far behind. “All the time, he has to come back to score, do this and that. He needs to play looser. Then, there’s an opponent’s corner, all players go into the area. There’s a rebound and who will the ball land with? With the opponent? “, evaluates Edu.

The idol asks for more offensiveness and organization so that Santos can attack as a block. “There has to be movement. Unfortunately, Santos doesn’t come with many players up front. They almost always come with two. They have to come with 3 or 4! All teams do that,” he says.

Edu even recognizes that the striker is not doing well this season, even more if he compares his current performance with what he did last season, when he was elected King of America and was essential for Santos to reach the Libertadores final.

However, he points out that he had another problem that hindered him: the disbanding of the 2020 team. “It’s difficult for Marinho because, when he had a brilliant performance and was the best in America, Santos had a great team, complete. , they sold several players and the pieces they replaced were not at the same level”, evaluates Edu.

Why is Marinho still important, even in an irregular phase?

Marinho’s performance this season is no shadow of what it was last year. But when you look at Santos’ situation in the Brasileirão and the numbers with and without the striker on the field, there is no doubt that their presence is still important.

The player participated in 24 games in the competition, scored 6 goals and provided an assist. With him on the field, Peixe’s point utilization is low, 43% (8 wins, 7 draws and 9 defeats). But without Marinho this index drops to a relegated team level, only 36% (2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses).

“Marinho will always be useful in this team because the opponent cares about him. He knows that at any moment he can make a move that hits the ball very well. And we hope he assumes that responsibility too. The others need to help. I played with Pelé and we knew what he was capable of, but he needed help. If he needed help, imagine Marinho,” concluded former striker Edu.