If he finishes 4th, Corinthians will guarantee almost R$45 million and will compensate for early eliminations

Corinthians reached the G4 of the Brazilian Championship for the first time this season, and after two years, thanks to the 2-0 victory over Santos, last Sunday.

The current position on the leaderboard is a declared objective within the club, which has a direct place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América, in the best possible position.

Timão’s main fight, from now on, is not to lose positions. The difference for Palmeiras, third placed, is six points. With only four rounds to go, Alvinegro’s focus is not leaving the G4.

In addition to the importance of entering the continental tournament without going through preliminary phases in 2022, a year of the World Cup, which tightens the calendar even more, the financial aspect speaks volumes for Corinthians’ perspective for this final stretch.

CBF pays a prize of R$ 28 million to the club that finishes the Brasileirão in fourth place.

A direct seat to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América represents a minimum income of 3 million dollars for 2022, equivalent to R$ 16.7 million in this Tuesday’s quotation, to be paid by Conmebol.

So, if they don’t finish the Brasileirão outside the G4, just for that reason, Corinthians will guarantee at least R$44.7 million.

The current goal in the Brasileirão, added to what the club pocketed for the campaigns in the Copa do Brasil (BRL 4.2 million) and in the Copa Sudamericana (BRL 5 million), can generate, for 2021, with these three competitions, the amount of R$ 37.2 million.

This result would minimize the problem of the team not having reached budget forecasts in the two knockout tournaments.

Corinthians had classifications in the round of 16 on both fronts, but did not reach any of them. Therefore, it stopped receiving R$ 2.7 million in the Copa do Brasil and R$ 2.5 million in the Copa Sudamericana. At that time, the club stipulated the seventh place in the Brasileirão as a minimum goal. The position would yield R$23.1 million.

In the event that Corinthians has fulfilled its first minimum forecasts: seventh in the Brasileirão and round of 16 in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, Corinthians would receive approximately R$ 37.5 million from the CBF.

In other words, fourth place in the Brasileirão can offset the frustrations of the first half and avoid a significant reduction in revenue according to what was planned at the beginning of the year, not to mention the opportunity for the cast to have more preparation time before debuting in the Liberators.

See the CBF awards table for the Brasileirão:

Champion: BRL 33 million

Vice-champion: BRL 31.3 million

3rd place: BRL 29.7 million

4th place: BRL 28 million

5th place: BRL 26.4 million

6th place: BRL 24.7 million

7th place: BRL 23.1 million

8th place: BRL 21.4 million

9th place: BRL 19.8 million

10th place: BRL 18.1 million

11th place: BRL 15.5 million

12th place: BRL 14.6 million

13th place: BRL 13.7 million

14th place: BRL 12.8 million

15th place: BRL 11.9 million

16th place: BRL 11 million

