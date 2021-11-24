‘Iglesias also harassed Ellen Roche in the 1990s’

Alessandra Scatena was not the only stage assistant on “Domingo Legal” (SBT) to receive advances from singer Julio Iglesias. the columnist of splash Ricardo Feltrin remembers the case of Ellen Roche, who also participated in the Gugu Liberato program in the 1990s, at SBT.

According to the columnist in his participation in the “Splash Watch TV”, behind the scenes of a recording with Gugu, the Spanish singer fell in love with the then-model and came to declare himself to her, but he was unsuccessful.

It’s not the first time that happens. I witnessed Julio Iglesias go after Ellen Roche in the 1990s. It seems to be a common attitude in his life, there was even a time when he sent a truck of flowers to her house, in São Bernardo do Campo, and she was furious . He’s a repeat offender.

At Silvio Santos’ network, Ellen worked on several programs such as “Se Rolar, Rolou”, an attraction that led to “Xaveco”, “Gol Show” and “Fantasia”, in the first two seasons.

Iglesias’ behavior came to light after Scatena revealed that during the period in which he worked as a stage assistant for Gugu, he was attacked by several names in national and international music, including the Spanish singer. In an interview with “Foi Mau” (Rede TV), Scatena said that Iglesias’ attacks did not stop even after she said she was compromised.

