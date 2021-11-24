IMF recommends that El Salvador not use bitcoin as legal currency

× Photo: Michael Wuensch/Pixabay

O International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended today (23) that El Salvador do not use bitcoin as legal currency. According to the international organization, given the high volatility in the price, the cryptocurrency brings scratchs significant to the consumers and to the financial stability.

In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The nation also plans build the world’s first “bitcoin city”, initially financed by cryptocurrency-backed securities, announced the president, Nayib Bukele, last Saturday (20). He is betting on cryptocurrency to attract investment to the Central American nation.

“Cryptotechnologies and digital payment systems like Chivo have the potential to make payments more efficient, thereby increasing financial inclusion and supporting growth. Given the high volatility of Bitcoin’s price, its use as a legal tender involves significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity and financial stability. Its use also gives rise to contingent tax liabilities. Because of these risks, Bitcoin should not be used as legal tender”, informed the IMF, in a report.