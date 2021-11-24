In a tie, Atlético-MG reaches the club’s biggest visitor campaign in the era of running points | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG already has a hand in the cup of champion of the Brasileirão 2021 and is piling up the club’s unprecedented marks in the running points. The newest is performance away from home. After a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras, Galo de Cuca reached 29 points added as a visitor.

It’s a campaign never before registered by the club since the tournament went down to 20 clubs, in consecutive points. In 2017, Galo also had 29 points away from home, but with seven victories. Now, there are eight wins in 17 matches, with five draws and four defeats.

Four editions ago, Atlético, however, was only the third best team as a visitor, behind Vitória and Corinthians, who would be champions. Today, Flamengo continues with the best score far from its territory, with 30 points. But the draw of Rubro-Negro against Grêmio, also on Tuesday, was directly favorable to the leader.

Atlético will also have Bahia (2/12) away from home, in a late game in the 32nd round, in addition to Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, at the end of the Brazilian Championship, on December 9th.

The Minas Gerais club now needs two more victories to be champion, regardless of the results of the vice-leader. Galo will face Fluminense in Mineirão, on Sunday, in the weekend Flamengo will compete in the Libertadores final. If Atlético beat Flu, and Flamengo don’t beat Ceará on Tuesday, then the title will be confirmed to Alvinegro, without needing to take the field against Bahia, on Thursday, to be champion.