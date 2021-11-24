In an interview, Rafael Ilha disputes version of Gugu Liberato’s death | Column Fabia Oliveira

Rafael Ilha is the interviewee of Bruno Di Simone in ‘Na Real’. The singer, who met Gugu Liberato in the 1990s, when he was part of the group Polegar, spoke about the death of the presenter and disputed the official version – that he fell from his attic while trying to fix an air conditioner. “Gugu doesn’t change the battery or the microphone. He does not know. The more you mess with an air conditioning system. There’s definitely something else. It could have been a fatality, regardless of the situation. But to say that the guy went up? It was not. There was a passionate situation there. Regardless of the situation, which I know what it was, it was a fatality”, said the former Thumb.

The singer says that the real reason for the fall is no secret among the artists who live with Gugu: “The artistic world knows. I was one of the first guys to know what really happened. I know some people in his family. One hour justice arrives”.

Rafael also revealed that everyone knew about the presenter’s bisexuality: “Everyone knew about his affair with Thiago Salvático. His family knew. Everyone knew that Gugu was bisexual while he was alive. Everyone knew. But no one ever released a note saying he was in I don’t know where with I don’t know who.”

Rafael also spoke about the time when he got involved with hard drugs: “The bad phase started in the middle of Polegar. I had already tried drugs. Drugs like that, right? A joint… Smelling glue, benzene… I was 12 to 13 years old. But I just tried it. There I stopped. I didn’t have a drug of choice. But at 15, an older girlfriend offered me powder. Then fucked. I had never tried cocaine. I tried it and got hooked right away. Three months later I had my first hospitalization”, he recalls, who claims to have been ‘clean’ for 21 years.

In the interview, he recalls the time when he was kicked out of his house for drugs and ended up living on the streets of São Paulo. “There came a time when my mother kicked me out of the house and I turned into the street. I became a homeless person. Literally. I used to live here under the bridge at Alderman José Diniz with Roberto Marinho. I lived under the viaduct for eight months. Cracolândia was still starting. But I was never one to use drugs in a group”, he says.

Rafael doesn’t blame anyone beyond himself, by the crooked path he trod. “The physical, emotional and spiritual dependence is very heavy. It’s really slavery. Literally. Stone (crack) was awesome. I became a homeless person… My family was middle-class. My father was a federal servant, my mother is a psychologist. I had childhood, affection and education. I got into this because I wanted to. I entered out of curiosity”, he recalls.

In the interview, he also demonstrates his gratitude to Sônia Abrão: “I lost everyone. Even my dignity. Thanks to God and my willpower, I managed to get off (drugs). It was 13 years of slavery. I was hospitalized for 1 year and 8 months. I got married, I had my oldest son, who is now 18 years old… I separated, I started working, with addiction again… Ten years after my recovery I had my first opportunity on TV with Sonia Abrão, as a reporter for ‘A Tarde and yours'”.

You can check the complete interview on the ‘Na Real’ channel, from 9 am onwards.