In an open letter, Alok reflects on mental health after Marília Mendonça’s death

Mental health is an increasingly popular topic among celebrities and artists, and with good reason. The theme also gained even more importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the world had to stop and move away from each other. And in an open letter, the DJ and Brazilian producer Alok reflected on mental health and explained that the starting point for this reflection was the death of Marília Mendonça.

Read more:

In a post on his social networks this Wednesday morning (24), Alok reflected on the speed of the current world, which does not even allow people to feel their grief.

The DJ revealed that, despite being always smiling and apparently happy, he was out of touch with reality and suffered from bouts of labyrinthitis. Alok stated that despite everything, what he felt was not sadness, but rather shaken.

At the end of the text, Alok said that he already feels better and thanked the fans for the support he always receives from them, as well as being grateful for his life, children and family.

Check out the full text:

“Need to post commercial deliveries…”

“Need to post about upcoming shows…”

“You need to do the next shows…”

But what if I hadn’t been feeling ready? There is no time for questions. — Alok (@alokofficial) November 24, 2021

Even so, I managed to smile for the cameras at the appointments and still bring joy to the shows, but I soon felt the weight of my thoughts…

But I didn’t share my pains, because I believe the world is in too much pain. — Alok (@alokofficial) November 24, 2021

Some comments on my photos are: your look looks so sad.

My look carries many stories. How many things have I lived and seen in this life. It’s a depth. But I promise it’s not a look of sadness. — Alok (@alokofficial) November 24, 2021

I am forgiving many people who have wronged me, and I also want to ask for forgiveness if I have ever wronged someone, even if unintentionally. And when I forgive, I release the prisoner, which in this case is me. — Alok (@alokofficial) November 24, 2021