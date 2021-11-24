In ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, Zayla surprises and kisses Tonico: ‘I thought I should risk it’ | come around

In “In the Times of the Emperor”, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) had a good time in prison after being slashed at Madame Lambert (Lorena Silva). Even with all the good will of Candida (Dani Ornellas), the seamstress got strange with her father, gift hi (Rogerio Brito), and decided to leave Little Africa.
Review the scene where Zayla loses her mind and snips at Madame Lambert:
Zayla gets angry and attacks Madame Lambert after racism
“You said I wasted my time with him. Well then. The time I spent away made me see that I wasted a lot of time thinking about who didn’t want me and despising those who deserved it,” she will say.
Review the scene of Tonico enchanted by Zayla:
Tonico admires Zayla
The kiss of Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and Tonico (Alexandre Nero) — Photo: Globo
Of course, Tonico will not miss the chance to woo the daughter of Little Africa’s leaders once again. Mesmerized since the first time he saw her in the casino, the villain will try to play with the seamstress, who is as smart as he is.
“Hasn’t it crossed your mind for a moment that I might not want you anymore?”, the deputy will question.
Mesmerized since the first time he saw her at the casino, the villain will try to play with the seamstress, who is as smart as he is — Photo: Globo
“It’s over. But I thought I should risk it. But if the doctor isn’t interested…”, Zayla will respond, getting into the mood.
Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will not miss the chance to woo the daughter of Little Africa’s leaders once again — Photo: Globo
“Your luck is that I know how to give people a hand in the most difficult moments…”, Tonico will retort, taking Zayla by the arm and giving him a kiss like that!
24 nov
Wednesday
Zayla and Tonico kiss. Tonico installs Zayla in Quinzinho’s casino. Pilar takes care of Luísa, who suffers from Dominique’s refusal to see her. Guebo tries to talk to Zayla, who pushes his friend away. Lupita believes that Vitória is in love with Quinzinho. Pedro starts a voluntary recruitment campaign for the Brazilian army. Olu, Tonico and Nélio enlist, while Guebo refuses. Pilar and Dolores forbid Samuel and Nélio from fighting the war against Paraguay. Peter announces his enlistment in the army.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!